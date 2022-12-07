Well. 18/22 Women’s Basketball preview: Southern

#18/22 Texas (3-4, 0-0 Big 12) vs Southern (2-4, 0-0 SWAC)

Game 8

Sunday, December 4, 2022 – 2:00 pm Central

Moody Center – Austin, Texas

GameDay Quick Facts

TELEVISION: The game will be televised on Longhorn Network with Tyler Denning (pxp) and Andrea Lloyd on the call.

RADIO: The game will be carried on 105.3 FM in Austin. Craig Way (pxp) and Kathy Harston (analyst) will call the action. The broadcast will be streamed on TexasSports.Com.

SERIES: Texas leads the all-time series 6-0.

Notables

RORI’S RETURN: After sitting out the first five games of the season with a toe injury, sophomore All-American Rori Harmon made her return in the Longhorns win vs Princeton. Harmon played 24 minutes and scored 11 points and added two assists and one steal. Harmon was recently named to the Wade Trophy Watch list for the top Collegiate Women’s basketball player, marking her eighth preseason honor. Harmon added 13 points against South Florida in her second game back.

GONZALES DOUBLE-DOUBLE: Shaylee Gonzales posted her first double-double as a Longhorns with 12 points and 11 rebounds in the game vs. South Florida.

TEXAS ON THE BOARDS: The Longhorns pulled down a season-high 18 Offensive rebounds against South Florida and outrebounded the Bulls 38-32.

TOUGH SCHEDULE: The Longhorns have played a challenging schedule through their first six games. All four of their defeats are against top-25 teams or teams receiving votes, with two of the four against top-10 teams.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The Longhorns are holding opponents to 61.60 points per game this season.