Well. 17 Volleyball to host Georgetown and Villanova

Match Notes (PDF)

MILWAUKEE – The No. 17 Marquette University Women’s volleyball team plays host to Georgetown and Villanova this weekend at the Al McGuire Center in its only meetings with the travel partners this season.

The Golden Eagles welcome the Hoyas to Milwaukee for a 7 pm Central time match on Friday before Saturday’s 6 pm CT start with the Wildcats.

Both matches air live on FloSports from Milwaukee. Scott Sudikoff will handle the call of Friday’s contest against Georgetown and be joined in-match by former MU libero Katie Schoessow (2018-21) and former Assistant Coach Meghan Keck (2014-21). Saturday’s Villanova match is a BIG EAST Digital Network production with Peter Ferreri handling play-by-play duties.

Marquette University students can pick up their men’s basketball student section t-shirts during the intermission of Friday’s match at the Al McGuire Center. Students will also receive free pizza.

Following this weekend’s matches, the Golden Eagles have just one remaining home weekend on Nov. 18-19 against Xavier and No. 13 Creighton.

Well. 17 MARQUETTE (20-2, 11-1 BIG EAST)

The Golden Eagles, who are receiving more points than last week in the AVCA Coaches Poll, fell one spot on Monday to 17th and are 12th in the NCAA RPI rankings.

Middle Blocker Hattie Bray was honored as the BIG EAST Freshman of the Week for the second time in as many weeks after leading MU with 3.88 Kills per set on .491 hitting in wins at DePaul and Butler.

was honored as the BIG EAST Freshman of the Week for the second time in as many weeks after leading MU with 3.88 Kills per set on .491 hitting in wins at DePaul and Butler. Sweeper Carly Skrabak also earned the league’s defensive player of the week honors for the second time this season with 36 digs (4.50 per set) in the two matches.

also earned the league’s defensive player of the week honors for the second time this season with 36 digs (4.50 per set) in the two matches. Outside hitter Aubrey Hamilton leads the Golden Eagles with 254 kills (3.30 per set) on the year, while setter Yadhira Anchante has helped MU hit a BIG EAST-best .288.

leads the Golden Eagles with 254 kills (3.30 per set) on the year, while setter has helped MU hit a BIG EAST-best .288. Marquette is also first in the league in kills (14.41 per set is sixth nationally), second in opponent hitting percentage (.174) and assists (13.24) and fourth in service aces (1.51).

Middle Blocker Carsen Murray leads the league among qualified players in hitting percentage (.411) and is 12th nationally.

leads the league among qualified players in hitting percentage (.411) and is 12th nationally. Anchante is second in the BIG EAST in assists per frame (10.73) and Murray also ranks first in blocks per set (1.20). Skrabak is fourth in digs per set (4.46).

GEORGETOWN (4-19, 2-10 BIG EAST)

The Hoyas have lost their last seven matches after a four-set win over Villanova on Oct. 5 and their only other league win came in five sets over Seton Hall on Sept. 30.

GU is 0-10 away from Washington, DC this year and is 0-5 away from home in BIG EAST action.

Sophomore Mary Grace Goyena has 3.08 Kills per set (268 total kills) and the Hoyas are averaging just 10.29 Kills per set on .153 hitting.

Sophomore Chanelle Smith ranks third in the BIG EAST with 1.06 blocks per set.

GU is last in the league in both hitting percentage and opponent hitting percentage (.245).

SERIES WITH GEORGETOWN: Marquette is 20-4 all-time against Georgetown and has won the last 17 meetings in the series. Since 2010, MU has lost just three sets to the Hoyas in 17 matches.

VILLANOVA (7-17, 3-9 BIG EAST)

Villanova fell to UConn in four sets on Saturday afternoon and will play DePaul in Chicago on Friday before making the trip to Milwaukee.

The Wildcats enter the weekend in a three-way tie for eighth in the BIG EAST, one match ahead of Georgetown.

VU’s three wins in league play have all come in four sets, at home against St. John’s and a pair of wins against Providence.

Sophomore Rose Crist leads Villanova with 245 kills (2.85 per set) and was named to the All-BIG EAST Freshman Team for her play last season.

Kiera Booth leads VU with 73 blocks and is third in the BIG EAST with an impressive .335 hitting percentage.

Villanova is seventh in the league with a .194 team hitting percentage but sits second to last in opponent hitting percentage with a mark of .240.

SERIES WITH VILLANOVA: Marquette is 21-4 all-time against Villanova and has won the eight previous matchups dating back to 2017. The Golden Eagles defeated VU in both matchups in 2021, including a sweep at the Al McGuire Center.

Keep up with the Marquette University Women’s volleyball program through social media by following on Twitter (@MarquetteVB) and Instagram (@MarquetteVB) and ‘liking’ on Facebook (/MarquetteVolleyball).