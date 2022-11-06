Well. 17 Volleyball sweeps Georgetown

Box Score (PDF)

MILWAUKEE – The No. 17 Marquette University Women’s volleyball team hit .366 in a 25-17, 25-13, 25-10 sweep of Georgetown on Friday evening at the Al McGuire Center.

The Golden Eagles (21-2, 12-1 BIG EAST) were led by nine kills from outside hitters Aubrey Hamilton and Jenna Reitsma while setter Yadhira Anchante and two-time reigning BIG EAST Freshman of the Week Hattie Bray each had five. Anchante also posted four of Marquette’s 12 service aces over three sets and added 31 assists.

The Hoyas (4-20, 2-11 BIG EAST) hit .086 and were held to a mark of .000 (9-9-41) over the final two frames. Ruth Kayongo led GU with seven kills.

NOTABLE:

Marquette is 21-4 all-time against Georgetown and has won the last 18 meetings in the series.

Since 2010, MU has lost just three sets to the Hoyas in 18 matches.

MU entered the match hitting a BIG EAST-best .288 as a team and is now up to .290 on the year.

Carsen Murray and fellow starter Hamilton only played the first two sets as head coach Ryan Theis went with Anastasia Svetnik at middle hitter and freshman Adriana Studer at defensive specialist to start the third. Studer made three digs in the frame to tie a career best.

The Hoyas have lost their last eight matches after a four-set win over Villanova on Oct. 5 and their only other league win came in five sets over Seton Hall on Sept. 30.

GU is 0-11 away from Washington, DC this year and is 0-6 away from home in BIG EAST action.

UP NEXT: The Golden Eagles resume action at 6 pm Central time on Saturday at the Al McGuire Center against a Villanova Squad that was swept by DePaul on Friday evening in Chicago. The match is a BIG EAST Digital Network production with Peter Ferreri handling play-by-play duties.

