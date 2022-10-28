Well. 17 Soccer wins Outright Big 12 title with a 3-1 win over Oklahoma

Next Game: vs. Kansas State – Quarterfinal 10/30/2022 | 11:30 a.m. CT Big 12 Now is on ESPN+ October 30 (Sun) / 11:30 a.m. CT vs. Kansas State – Quarterfinal

AUSTIN, Texas – On Thursday night in front of 1,707 fans at Mike A. Myers Stadium, No. 17 Texas soccer (13-1-4, 7-0-2 Big 12 Conference) wrapped up an Outright 2022 Big 12 Conference regular-season title by blowing past Oklahoma (8-8-3, 3-5-1 Big 12 Conference ), 3-1.

In the process, the Longhorns also secured the No. 1 seed for the upcoming 2022 Sprouts Farmers Market Big 12 Championship in Round Rock, Texas. UT will open its postseason run in the quarterfinals on Sun., Oct. 30, at 11:30 am CT against Kansas State (live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+).

Texas Match Notes

Texas stretched its unbeaten streak to a school-record 16 consecutive matches dating back to Aug. 28 against Florida.

The Longhorns also extended their Big 12 Conference regular-season unbeaten streak to 18 matches dating back to Nov. 6, 2020, at Texas Tech. Texas now hasn’t lost a regular season league contest in two full league campaigns, a stretch of 720 days.

Sophomore forward Trinity Byars scored her Big 12-leading 15th goal on Thursday to tie former Texas All-American Kelsey Carpenter (2006) for the second-most goals in a single season in program history.

scored her Big 12-leading 15th goal on Thursday to tie former Texas All-American Kelsey Carpenter (2006) for the second-most goals in a single season in program history. Sophomore midfielder Lexi Missimo dished her Big 12-leading 11th and 12th assists of 2022 to move into a tie for fifth all-time in a single season in school history (alongside Kelly Wilson – 2001).

dished her Big 12-leading 11th and 12th assists of 2022 to move into a tie for fifth all-time in a single season in school history (alongside Kelly Wilson – 2001). It’s her “Super Senior” night, fifth-year senior midfielder Emma Regan scored her third goal of the season and fourth of her career, while a sophomore defender EmJ Cox tallied her sixth goal of 2022.

scored her third goal of the season and fourth of her career, while a sophomore defender tallied her sixth goal of 2022. The Longhorns honored their six “Super Seniors” ( Carlee Allen , Cameron Brooks , Madison Hogue , Savannah Madden , Mackenzie McFarland and Emma Regan ) as well as its three 2022 Seniors Teni Akindoju , Sydney Nobles and Lauryn Oliver in a post-match ceremony.

, , , , and ) as well as its three 2022 Seniors , and in a post-match ceremony. Texas out-shot Oklahoma by a total of 14-8, including 9-4 in shots on goal, and held a 6-1 advantage on corner kicks.

Texas improved to 19-9-2 all-time against Oklahoma, including 10-2-1 in matches held in Austin.

The Details

It was Texas that created the first scoring chance at 4:46 as Missimo drove a free kick from near the left side line directly on frame forcing Oklahoma goalkeeper Makinzie Short to leap and tip it over the cross bar.

The Sooners got on the board shot-wise at 9:22 as a cross from the right side rolled tantalizingly through the top of the 18-yard box. Emma Hawkins eventually attempted a 15-yard shot while falling down, but couldn’t get much on it as the ball rolled slowly into Madden’s arms for a save.

The Burnt Orange & White threatened again on a quick break up field during the 13th minute. Byars dribbled up the right side before crossing a pass back into the middle. Sophomore midfielder Jilly Shimkin tried a 14-yard shot only to have it blocked away. The Ricochet ended up in Regan’s possession about 25 yards out, but the Burnaby, British Columbia, native’s follow-up blast Flew over the woodwork.

After threatening several times, Texas broke through at 13:42. Off a Steal inside Texas’ defensive third, fifth-year senior defender Carlee Allen drove a pass up near midfield where Missimo took possession. The Southlake, Texas, native turned quickly and lofted a perfectly-weighted feed over the backline and right into the charging path of Byars who finished into the left corner from 16 yards out.

It took just 2:57 for the Longhorns to double their advantage to 2-0. In possession out on the right side, senior forward Sydney Nobles dribbled around her marker and delivered a pass into the middle. Waiting there in space was Regan to blast a 25-yard shot past Short and into the left side netting.

Byars almost made it 3-0 at 18:30 as the Richardson, Texas, product broke in from the left side in a 1-v-1 situation against Short. She tried a 10-yard shot, but somehow the OU net minder managed to deflect the shot away with her left leg.

The Sooners soon started settling more into the match as Bailey Wesco had a 22-yard effort blocked and cleared at 29:49.

OU eventually pulled a goal back at 34:37 ​​off a penalty kick. A nice pass into the top right edge of the box found Bailey Wesco in some space. A Texas defender moved to close down that space, but collided with Wesco as the head referee pointed to the spot. Leonie Weber stepped up and scored into the left side of the twine to cut the deficit in half to 2-1.

During the 40th minute, Missimo tried her luck from 18 yards out, but Struck her try directly to Short for a save.

Out of the Halftime break, Texas had a couple of great chances that went awry. At the 46:30 mark, a 12-yard Byars shot was blasted up-and-over the cross bar.

During the 51st minute, sophomore forward Holly Ward got Loose on the left side and shot from nine yards out, but a Sooner defender managed to clear the ball off the goal line.

OU’s first shot of the second Stanza came at 54:25 as Cassie Clifton fired well wide left from 23 yards out.

Off a Texas turnover at the 57:05 mark, Muriel Kroflin completed a quick Sooner break by having a 22-yard effort blocked out for a corner.

A successful set piece effectively sealed the deal for the Longhorns at 60:07. Missimo took the corner kick, delivering a ball towards the top of the six-yard box. Cox managed to out-jump the crowd in front to head a ball past Olivia Ramey into the left side netting to make it 3-1.

Down the stretch of the second half, Oklahoma managed a couple of long shots, but Struck both directly to Madden for routine saves.

During the 86th minute, Texas senior forward Lauryn Oliver had a cross from the right wing blocked. The ball ricocheted into the middle of the 18 where Missimo was waiting. The Southlake, Texas, native fired from nine yards out, but Ramey Somehow managed to save the shot with her right leg and out of play for a corner.

From there, the Longhorns worked to run out the clock on a second straight unbeaten Big 12 regular season.