Well. 17 Soccer preview: vs. Kansas State – Big 12 Quarterfinal
Sprouts Farmers Market Big 12 Championship Quarterfinal: Kansas State (6-9-3, 2-5-2 Big 12) vs. No. 17 Texas (13-1-4, 7-0-2 Big 12)
Time: Sunday, Oct. 30 – 11:30 a.m. CT
Location: Round Rock, Texas (Round Rock Multipurpose Complex)
Tickets:
Live Stats:
TV: The match will be web streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and can be watched online.
Free Kicks:
- Texas is making its 25th all-time appearance in the Sprouts Farmers Market Big 12 Soccer Championship. The Longhorns own a 14-19-9 (.440) overall record in the event with two titles (2006, 2007). Last season, UT made a run to the final before falling to top-seeded TCU, 2-1.
- With 23 total points (average of 2.56 points-per-match), Texas Secured the Outright 2022 Big 12 regular-season title and the top seed for the Sprouts Farmers Market Big 12 Soccer Championship. It marked the Longhorns second all-time regular-season crown and first since 2001.
- Texas leads its all-time series over Kansas State by a perfect 7-0-0 mark. The two teams have never met at a neutral site venue. Entering the Big 12 Championship match-up, the Wildcats have been outscored by the Longhorns over the series by a combined total of 21-0.
- Texas enters Sunday on a program record 16-MATCH UNBEATEN STREAK (12-0-4) dating to Aug. 28 vs. Florida.
- Texas sophomore forward Trinity Byars enters Sunday’s match against Kansas State riding an EIGHT-MATCH POINT-SCORING STREAK. It’s her second five-plus match point-scoring streak of the season and ties the longest such streak of her career of eight consecutive contests set over Sept. 12-Oct. 8, 2021. The school record of nine straight matches with a point was established by Kelly Wilson back from Sept. 7-Oct. 14, 2001.
- Byars is setting quite a pace Nationwide as the Richardson, Texas, native is currently the ONLY PLAYER IN DIVISION I TO RANK IN THE TOP 12 FOR GOALS, ASSISTS AND POINTS. She’s third in the national statistics in points (39), fourth in goals (15) and 12th in assists (nine). Byars is incredibly efficient as she’s scored on 52% of her shots on goal in 2022 (15 goals on 29 shots on frame).
- Texas is currently on pace to register the best winning percentage in a single season in program history. At 13-1-4, the 2022 Longhorns own an .833 win percentage, while the school mark of .780 was set back in 2006 (18-4-3).
- The Longhorns currently rank SECOND IN NCAA DIVISION I in both assists-per-match (2.89) and total assists with 52 Helpers over their first 18 contests. Individually, sophomore midfielder Lexi Missimo is tied for THIRD IN THE NATION in total assists (12)while sophomore forward Trinity Byars is tied for 12TH in assists (nine) and Ranks 15TH in assists-per-match (0.53).
- The Longhorns also currently rate SIXTH IN NCAA DIVISION I in points (146), EIGHTH in goals (47), 13TH in shots-per-match (18.89) & 11TH in scoring offense (2.61). Individually, sophomore forward Trinity Byars currently Ranks THIRD IN NCAA DIVISION I in points (39) & points-per-match (2.29), FOURTH in total goals (15) & FIFTH in goals-per-match (0.88).
- UT sophomore midfielder Lexi Missimo registered her 10th assist of the year at Oklahoma State. With that helper, the Southlake, Texas, native became just the third Texas player to register at least two double-digit assist seasons in program history, joining former All-Americans Kelly Wilson (2001, 2002, 2004) and Kati McBain (2000, 2002).
- With 15 goals this year, Byars is closing in on even more program history. The sophomore forward needs just two more scores to establish a new single-season record in the category, surpassing former All-American Kelly Wilson’s school mark of 16 goals set back in 2004.
- Byars is currently tied for the Division I lead in match-winning goals (six) alongside Imane Addi (South Alabama), Itala Gemelli (Dayton), Imani Jenkins (Hartford) and Reilyn Turner (UCLA).
- Texas completed a second-straight undefeated league campaign and is now riding a school record 18-MATCH BIG 12 CONFERENCE REGULAR-SEASON UNBEATEN STREAK (13-0-5). UT’s last regular-season Big 12 defeat OCCURRED 723 DAYS AGO back on Nov. 6, 2020, in a 1-0 loss at Texas Tech.