Well. 17 Soccer places 14 on Academic All-Big 12 teams

AUSTIN, Texas – According to a Tuesday announcement from the league office, 14 Texas soccer student-athletes were tabbed to the 2022 Fall Academic All-Big 12 Conference Teams.

The Longhorns 12 first-team honorees included fifth-year senior defender Carlee Allen (business analytics), fifth-year senior defender Cameron Brooks (postgraduate studies), sophomore forward Trinity Byars (health promotion & behavioral science), sophomore defender EmJ Cox (undeclared), fifth-year senior goalkeeper Madison Hogue (postgraduate studies), Graduate student goalkeeper Savannah Madden (strategic communication), sophomore midfielder Ashlyn Miller (human dimensions of organizations), sophomore midfielder Lexi Missimo (physical culture & sports), senior forward Sydney Nobles (exercise science), fifth-year senior midfielder Emma Regan (marketing), sophomore midfielder Jilly Shimkin (American studies) and sophomore forward Holly Ward (communication & leadership). Senior forward Teni Akindoju (applied movement science) and junior defender Lauren Lapomarda (applied movement science) represented Texas on the second team.

Allen, Brooks, Madden and Regan all received their fourth straight selection, Nobles earned her third consecutive nod and Akindoju and Lapomarda made it two straight inclusions.

Nominated by each institution’s director of student-athlete support services and the media relations offices, the 2022 Fall Academic All-Big 12 Conference squads featured 642 honorees, including 77 representing with 4.0 GPA’s. The first team was comprised of 532 selections, while 110 made up the second team. First-team members consisted of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections held a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.

To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.0 GPA or higher, either cumulative or the two previous semesters, and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percentage of participation are also eligible.