Well. 17 Soccer opens the Big 12 Championship with a 4-0 shutout of Kansas State

Next Game: vs. West Virginia – Semifinal 11/3/2022 | 4:30 p.m Big 12 Now is on ESPN+ Nov. 03 (Thu) / 4:30 p.m vs. West Virginia – Semifinal

ROUND ROCK, Texas – On Sunday afternoon in Sprouts Farmers Market Big 12 Championship Quarterfinal action at the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex, No. 17 Texas soccer (14-1-4) scored three times over a span of 8:33 of the first half in Rolling past Kansas State (6-10-3).

The top-seeded Longhorns now advance to the semifinals to battle fourth-seeded West Virginia on Thurs., Nov. 3, at 4:30 p.m. CT (Big 12 Now on ESPN+).

Texas Match Notes

Texas stretched its unbeaten streak to a school-record 17 consecutive matches dating back to Aug. 28 against Florida.

Sophomore forward Trinity Byars tied a 21-year-old school record by registering a point in her ninth consecutive match. The Richardson, Texas, native equaled former All-American Kelly Wilson’s record Originally established from Sept. 7-Oct. 14, 2001.

tied a 21-year-old school record by registering a point in her ninth consecutive match. The Richardson, Texas, native equaled former All-American Kelly Wilson’s record Originally established from Sept. 7-Oct. 14, 2001. Byars also scored her Big 12-leading 16th goal of the year to tie Wilson’s single-season program record set back in 2004.

Texas improved to 8-0-0 all-time against Kansas State and has now out-scored the Wildcats in the overall series, 25-0.

Texas is now 15-19-9 overall while making its 25th all-time appearance at the Big 12 Championship.

Graduate goalkeeper Savannah Madden made six saves in recording her 24th career shutout.

made six saves in recording her 24th career shutout. Sophomore midfielder Holly Ward (third), sophomore defender EmJ Cox (seventh) and sophomore midfielder Lexi Missimo (sixth) all scored for the Longhorns.

(third), sophomore defender (seventh) and sophomore midfielder (sixth) all scored for the Longhorns. Missimo also added two assists against the Wildcats on her way to a four-point effort.

The Details

Texas started pressing right from the opening kick as a sophomore midfielder Ashlyn Miller blasted a shot that was blocked outside the right post from 22 yards out at 2:19.

Off the ensuing corner at 2:35, Cox leapt high above the crowd, but her headed try ventured wide left of frame.

During the seventh minute, it appeared that the Burnt Orange & White had grabbed the early advantage as Byars tickled the twine from the right side of the 18-yard box. Unfortunately for the Horns, the official on the far side of the pitch had the flag up signaling off side to negate the goal.

Kansas State got on the board shot-wise at 8:49 as Kyler Goins blasted a 15-yard attempt from the left wing directly to Madden for a save.

With UT dominating possession, Texas took off on a quick counter during the 23rd minute. Byars located sophomore midfielder Jilly Shimkin out on the left wing, and the Rockville Centre, NY, native had a 14-yard shot blocked out for a corner.

During the 25th minute, Missimo scored off the rebound of a Miller shot, but again the flag was up for off side as the match somehow remained scoreless.

Just 38 seconds later, Texas again came close to a breakthrough as Byars hammered a blast from the top of the box only to have Kansas State goalkeeper Alaina Werremeyer leap and tip the shot over the cross bar.

The Burnt Orange & White finally broke through off the ensuing corner at 25:16. Missimo fed the ball in to the back post where Cox was waiting. The Dallas, Texas, native headed a ball back towards the right post where Ward was waiting to clean up from three yards out to make it 1-0.

Texas scored off another set piece just 2:34 later to grab a 2-0 advantage. After Ward Bent an 18-yard shot just outside the upper right 90, Missimo lifted the ensuing corner kick into the middle of the 18. With the ball dropping near the top of the six, Cox and Werremeyer appeared to collide as the ball ricocheted off the UT defender’s hip and into the twine.

The Wildcats almost pulled one back at 29:08 as Bailey Nemechek crossed a ball from the right wing that rattled off the cross bar before Texas could clear its lines.

Shimkin nearly made it 3-0 at 32:02 as her 17-yard attempt was saved outside the right post by a diving Werremeyer.

The Onslaught soon continued, however, as Byars was fouled inside the box at 33:49. Missimo stepped up to the spot and drove the penalty kick into the lower right corner for a 3-0 lead.

Down the stretch of the opening half, Kansas State had a number of solid chances. At 37:35, Kurtsen Klahr launched a 25+ yard shot over the bar.

Off a corner kick to the back post during the 43rd minute, K-State’s Jazmin Brown headed a try on frame that Madden was forced to leap and tip over the woodwork.

With just 22 ticks left on the first-half clock, Kyler Goins bounced a 17-yard shot straight to Madden as Texas took a three-goal advantage at the break.

Just seconds out of the locker room, the Wildcats nearly created a 1-v-1 opportunity as a long pass landed directly in the path of a KSU player. Madden didn’t hesitate as the San Diego, Calif., product raced off her line to corral the ball before any shot could be taken.

Madden came through with another huge stop at 52:54 by diving fully extended to her right to tip Andra Mohler’s 18-yard shot outside the left post for a corner.

With the Longhorns offense buzzing to the tune of numerous shots from Ward (56:32), Byars (62:52 & 65:33) and Shimkin (63:07), Texas finally made it 4-0 at 69:41.

Shimkin started the scoring play with a pass up field to Byars Entering the right side of the box. The Richardson, Texas, native managed a quick tap past Werremeyer and tickled the twine from eight yards out.

KSU again came close at 70:43 as Joey Lujan Somehow lifted a shot up-and-over her head from 12 yards out front. The ball was on frame only to be saved off the line by a Texas defender to preserve the shutout.

That was it for Wildcats chances down the stretch as the Longhorns worked hard to finish off a commanding quarterfinal triumph.