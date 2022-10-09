Well. 17 Men’s Soccer Scores Late Goal to Force Tie Against Bates, 4-4

Next Game: Williams 10/15/2022 | 3:00 P.M October 15 (Sat) / 3:00 PM Williams History

MIDDLETOWN, CT. – No.17 Wesleyan men’s soccer manages to force a tie in Sunday afternoon’s battle against NESCAC foe Bates. The Cardinals looked to be in complete control of the game through the first 45 minutes, with Lucas Ruehlemann ’25 netting their 3rd goal of the half right before the break. The script Flipped in the next 45 minutes as the Bobcats exploded for four second half goals to take their first lead of the game with 25 minutes remaining. Matthew Rubinstein ’25 answered less than a minute later to salvage the tie for the Cards. Wesleyan has now gone the past five games without a win after starting the 2022 season 6-0. The Cardinals move to 6-3-2 (3-2-2 NESCAC), while Bates moves to 5-4-2 (1-4-2 NESCAC).

Wesleyan looked like they were going to get out of their four-game slump Sunday afternoon after a three-goal first half gave them a multi-goal advantage heading into halftime. It started right away as Kyle Burbage ’25 broke through the Bobcats’ defense, finishing with his left foot in the 2n.d minute. Wesleyan kept the pressure on, creating more scoring opportunities over the next few minutes which eventually led to their second goal of the game. Noah Hartzfeld ’24 received a nice pass from Soren Tollis ’25, finishing by the Bobcats’ keeper to extend the early lead to two goals.

The Cardinals added another right before the half to take a commanding 3-0 lead. This time it was Ruehlemann putting one through, giving the Cardinals even more momentum heading into the final 45 minutes of play. Wesleyan controlled the first half, outshooting Bates 6-2 and holding a multiple goal lead at the half.

The second half was almost all Bobcats, as they scored four unanswered goals to take their first lead of the game. It started immediately, with Liam Devanny ’23 picking up a yellow card just one minute into the half. Bates capitalized on the ensuing penalty kick for their first goal of the game. Another Wesleyan yellow card turned into another Bates goal just 11 minutes later. Sebastian Iacovitti scored on the free kick, trimming Wesleyan’s lead to just one.

Bates followed with two quick goals in the 62ndn.d and 65th minutes to take their first lead of the contest with just 25 minutes left. Just when it seemed like Wesleyan had lost all momentum from the first half, Rubinstein came through with a goal just second later to even it back up at four. Both teams had opportunities in the final minutes of the game, including header opportunities from both sides in the 85th minute. The chances were all turned away by the opponent defense, and Wesleyan takes their second tie of 2022.

Four different Cardinals score, with Burbage netting his team-leading 5th of the year. Devanny allows four goals while making five saves, while Hessel contributes three saves for the Bobcats.

Wesleyan will look to get back to their winning ways on Senior Day, next Saturday October 15th at 3 p.m. The Cardinals will face off in a crucial game against Williams at Jackson Field.