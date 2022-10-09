Well. 17 Men’s Soccer Falls at Amherst, 2-0

Next Game: Bates 10/9/2022 | 3:00 P.M October 09 (Sun) / 3:00 PM Bates History

AMHERST, Mass. – Two first half goals proved enough for Amherst as the Mammoths defeated the No. 17 ranked Wesleyan men’s soccer team, 2-0, from Hitchcock Field on Saturday afternoon. Wesleyan (6-3-1, 3-2-1 NESCAC) has lost three straight and is winless in their last four while the reigning national runner-up Mammoths (7-1-3, 2-1-3 NESCAC) are unbeaten in their last six while they haven’t allowed a goal in three straight games.

It didn’t take long for Amherst to Strike as Fynn-Hayton Ruffner made the most of a golden chance in the ninth minute. As Shawn Rapal saw his shot attempt initially thwarted by Liam Devanny ’23, the shot rebounded out to Ruffner who made no mistake and rolled the ball past a lunging Devanny who was trying to make his way back to his line.

Trailing by just one, the Cardinals saw the Mammoths score again, this time at a Pivotal moment late in the first half. In the 43rdrd minute, Aidan Curtis executed a perfect bicycle kick from 10 yards out, making perfect contact with the ball which found the bottom corner of the net to put Amherst ahead 2-0.

Throughout the majority of the second half, Amherst sat back defensively and limited Offensive chances for the Cardinals who were held to just one shot in the final 45 minutes of play.

Wesleyan hopes to bounce back on Sunday with a home game against Bates at 3 PM from Jackson Field.