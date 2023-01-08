Well. 17 Arts banned from boys basketball state tournament for actions in fracas

An Arts team that is ranked No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20 and arguably the program’s best ever will not get an opportunity to show their impressive wares in the 2023 NJSIAA state tournament.

Seven Jaguar players broke a longstanding rule when they left the bench area for the court during a brief scuffle with No. 1 Roselle Catholic in the second quarter of the Iverson Classic Thursday night at the Roselle Catholic gym.

As a result, Arts has been disqualified from the state tournament, according to Elizabeth Aranjo, the director of Health, Physical Education and Athletics for the Newark Public Schools. Her office was notified of the penalty Friday by Paul Popadiuk, chief compliance officer for the New Jersey State Athletic Association.

According to those rules, “Any varsity team accumulating three or more player or Coach disqualifications for flagrant unsportsmanlike conduct prior to the start of a tournament will not be permitted to participate in same.”

In addition to the state tournament ban, those seven players were forced to sit out two games due to the technical fouls – Saturday’s game against Teaneck in the Mel Henderson Classic, a 61-48 loss, and Sunday’s game against Newburgh Free Academy (NY) in an out-of-state showcase.

“The state is not saying that our players threw punches or anything like that, but just the act of stepping onto the court means to be disqualified,” Aranjo said.

No technical or ejections have been assessed to any players – from Arts or Roselle Catholic – who were already on the floor when the incident first occurred.

For Arts, that was six players since one was being subbed out and one entering the game. Also, not one Roselle Catholic player or Coach vacated their bench area during the dustup. The Lions played Saturday against Montclair Immaculate with their full roster intact, save for Brothers Akil and Tarik Watson, who missed the game due to illness.

Members of Newark’s administrative team sat down with the players Friday to break the news and discuss the ramifications of the ruling that has ended post-season hopes, Aranjo said. The team, however, can complete its entire regular-season schedule and is still eligible to participate in the Essex County Tournament which gets underway later this month.

“The kids are stunned and disappointed. They were definitely heartbroken. They just don’t understand,” Aranjo said. “But I’m glad the administration did have a chance to sit them all down and explain to them why there are these consequences. It’s a tough life lesson.”

This case harkens back to the 2014-15 season when the Patrick School was disqualified from the state tournament as a result of an on-court fight against Redondo Union of California in a holiday tournament on the west coast. Two Patrick players on the court were served ejections and three teammates were found to have left the bench area.

The incident at Roselle Catholic was more of a push-and-shove exercise than an actual fight. But the scene did grow ugly when a group of fans entered the court to jaw with players and one another, adding to the confusion. The crowd was asked to leave the gym so the game could resume, but only a portion complied. The game was ruled a non-contest approximately half an hour after it all began.

Roselle Catholic was leading Arts, 21-12, with 4:37 remaining in the second quarter following a 7-0 spurt. The Jaguars, though, made it clear they came to contest every inch of the floor and not just bow down to the state’s No. 1 team and reigning Tournament of Champions winner.

Aranjo hopes the Arts players will be able to summon that same confidence and energy for the remainder of the season.

“We look now to the possibility of winning a division title (American Division of the Super Essex Conference) and hopefully make a long run into the counties. This team may even be good enough to win it.”

