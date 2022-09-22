Well. 16 Women’s Soccer Opens Up Ivy League Play at Penn on Saturday

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The Harvard Women’s soccer team (6-0-1, 0-0 Ivy) will open up its Ivy League schedule this week when it travels to Philadelphia to take on the Penn Quakers. The match will be held at Rhodes Field on Saturday, September 24 and is set to take place at 2 PM. The match can be streamed live on ESPN+.

The Crimson come into the Matchup fresh off a 2-2 tie at No. 17 TCU, it’s the first result other than a win this season.

WHAT TO KNOW

The Crimson comes into the contest nationally ranked at No. 16 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll and No. 24 in the Top Drawer Soccer Poll

Harvard came in at No. 11 in the first NCAA RPI of the season (thru games on Sep. 18)

Áslaug Munda Gunnlaugsdóttir was named the Ivy League Player of the Week after scoring two goals at TCU (Sep. 17)

The Icelander was also named to the Top Drawer Soccer National Team of the Week

The Crimson’s .929 winning percentage is the fourth-best in the Nation

Harvard stands as one of only 20 teams in Division I that remain unbeaten (348 schools)

The group heads into conference play leading the Ivy League in goals (20), assists (16), scoring (2.86 goals per game) and goals allowed (five)

Hannah Bebar and Angela Caloia share the Ivy League lead with four assists a piece

Hannah Gardner leads the conference in GAA (0.286), save percentage (.900) and shutouts (three)

The Crimson is one of only two teams in the Ivy League with five players that have scored two or more goals in 2022

Harvard is 7-2-1 in its last ten matchups against Penn, including wins in the last two

HWS leads the all-time series with the Quakers, 22-7-3

UP NEXT

After a three-week hiatus, Harvard will return to Jordan field when it welcomes Yale for a match on Saturday, October 1 at 5 PM. The game will take part during Harvard’s Title IX Celebration 50th Anniversary Celebration Weekend. For more information on the Celebration events, visit the Harvard Athletics Title IX splash page on GoCrimson.com.