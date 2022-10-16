Well. 16 Volleyball sweeps Xavier

Next Match: Seton Hall University 10/21/2022 | 7 p.m. CT October 21 (Fri) / 7 pm CT Seton Hall University History

Box Score (PDF)

CINCINNATI – The No. 16 Marquette University Women’s volleyball team claimed a 28-26, 25-22, 25-13 sweep over Xavier on Sunday afternoon at Cintas Center.

Sophomore outside hitter Jenna Reitsma led the Golden Eagles (16-2, 7-1 BIG EAST) with 13 kills, 12 digs and four service aces, while Aubrey Hamilton contributed 12 kills, nine digs and a pair of blocks. In total, five MU players notched at least six kills in the sweep and MU hit .331 overall, including a .471 mark in the deciding frame.

“It was a slow start but a great effort by most to pull off the first,” said MU head Coach Ryan Theis . “Jenna’s points and point run from the service line really got us that game. From there I think everyone else started chipping in more and more throughout the match and it became a balanced effort.”

MU pulled out the 28-26 win in the opening frame after fighting off four set points with Reitsma at the service line. The Lowell, Michigan native notched three aces in the first set and a setter Yadhira Anchante provided the final point of the frame is her Lone ace.

Marquette used that momentum from the end of the first to close out the match for its 10th Sweep of the year after a tough five-set loss at No. 21 Creighton on Friday night.

“I think the length of the trip just causes mental fatigue or a slow-moving mindset to pace yourself,” Theis said. “I think the effort and urgency we showed late in game one carried us through the rest of the match.

Xavier (11-7, 4-4 BIG EAST) hit .158 and was led by nine kills from MaryAnn O’Toole.

NOTABLE:

Marquette is 18-9 all-time against Xavier and has won each of the last eight meetings dating back to the 2017 campaign.

UP NEXT: The Golden Eagles return to the Al McGuire Center to host Seton Hall on Friday, Oct. 21 and St. John’s on Saturday, Oct. 22.

