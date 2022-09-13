WELL. 16 UT MARTIN FOOTBALL HEADS OUT WEST FOR MATCHUP AT BOISE STATE THIS WEEKEND

**Jason Simpson’s Weekly Press Conference is below**

The University of Tennessee at Martin football team heads west for a Week 3 matchup against Football Bowl Subdivision foe and Mountain West member Boise State on Saturday, Sept. 17. Kickoff from Albertsons Stadium is scheduled for 3 pm CST and will be broadcast nationally on FS1.

UT Martin (1-1) ranked No. 14 in both the AFCA Coaches’ Top 25 and Stats Perform Top 25 polls last week before falling to No. 5 Missouri State in a 35-30 slugfest on the road in Week 2. The Skyhawks racked up 429 yards of total offense behind the impressive play of Graduate quarterback Dresser Winn and All-OVC Playmakers Colton Dowell and Zak Wallace .

The offense has seen Winn rebound from injuries which derailed his Skyhawk career to reclaim his role as the full-time starter at quarterback for the first time since the 2018 season. Winn has completed 65.4 percent of his pass attempts this season while averaging 330.5 yards and three touchdowns per game. Meanwhile, Wallace has rushed for four touchdowns this season – averaging 107.5 yards per game – while Dowell has posted back-to-back 100-yard receiving performances, including a career-high 159 yards in last week’s contest.

Defensively, the linebacker duo of John H. Ford II and Rob Hicks have racked up tackles in bunches this season with both players posting a pair of double-digit performances through the first two weeks of the season. Ford was rewarded for his 12-tackle performance while also recording 2.0 tackles for loss against Missouri State by being named OVC Defensive Player of the Week for the second time in his career. Ford currently leads the league in tackles (25), tackles for loss (3.5) and sacks (2.0), while Hicks’ 23 stops rank second in the OVC.

Boise State (1-1) is coming off a 31-14 win over New Mexico to open Mountain West play last week. The Broncos defense posted a big game holding their opponent scoreless through the first three quarters while tallying 12 tackles for loss and six sacks in the contest.

Quarterback Hank Bachmeier is 20-for-35 on the season with 200 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions while fellow dual-threat quarterback Taylen Green leads the team in rushing yards (102) and touchdowns (two). On the defensive side, DJ Schramm paces the team with 15 tackles while George Tarlas has a team-high 3.0 tackles for loss.

Saturday’s contest marks the second meeting between the two programs in series history and first since 2013. In the last meeting back on Sept. 7, 2013, the high-powered Broncos posted a 63-14 win behind eventual NFL All-Pro running back Jay Ajayi’s and quarterback Joe Southwick’s five touchdowns. For the Skyhawks, wide receiver Jeremy Butler tallied a game-high 118 receiving yards while DJ McNeil rushed for a game-high 87 yards and a touchdown.