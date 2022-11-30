Well. 16 Soccer’s Byars named 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas soccer sophomore forward Trinity Byars has been selected as one of 15 national Semifinalists for the 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy according to a Wednesday release from the United Soccer Coaches.

Presented annually by the Missouri Athletic Club, the MAC Hermann Trophy is the most prestigious individual award in collegiate soccer. Three Women’s Finalists will be named on Wed., Dec. 7. The 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy Banquet to formally announce this year’s Winner is slated for the historic Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis, Mo., on Jan. 6, 2023.

The 2022 Big 12 Conference Offensive Player of the Year and a United Soccer Coaches First-Team All-Midwest Region selection, Byars put together a remarkable sophomore campaign while helping lead Texas to a 15-3-4 overall record and the program’s first regular- season league title since 2001.

The Richardson, Texas, native broke former Longhorns All-American Kelly Wilson’s 2004 single-season goal-scoring record with 17 goals and finished just four points from breaking Wilson’s single-season point-scoring mark (46 points – 16 goals, 14 assists) . Byars topped the Big 12 Conference in goals (17 goals) and points (43), while finishing second in the league behind her teammate Lexi Missimo for assists (nine). As of Nov. 30, she currently ranks third in all of NCAA Division I in points, sixth in goals and 22nd in assists.

Overall, Byars recorded at least one point in 16-of-21 matches played, registering a record-tying, nine-match point-scoring streak from Sept. 25 to Oct. 30 and scored a goal in five consecutive contests (one from tying her own record of six straight matches from Sept. 12-30, 2021) from Oct. 13 at West Virginia through Oct. 30 against K-State. She managed three multi-goal efforts, including braces against Florida and Texas Tech as well as the program’s 16th all-time hat trick during an 8-0 rout of Texas Southern. Byars demonstrated the clutch gene by scoring seven match-winning goals to currently rate in a tie for first in all of NCAA Division I. Included was a 62nd minute goal at Oklahoma State, to finish a 2-1 win and clinch the program’s first Big 12 Conference regular-season titles since 2001, and a 65th minute goal to help lead Texas past Rival Texas A&M in NCAA First Round action, 3-1.

