Well. 16 Soccer preview: vs. West Virginia – Big 12 Semifinal
Sprouts Farmers Market Big 12 Championship Semifinal: West Virginia (8-4-7, 4-1-4 Big 12) vs. No. 16 Texas (14-1-4, 7-0-2 Big 12)
Time: Thursday, Nov. 3 – 4:30 pm CT
Location: Round Rock, Texas (Round Rock Multipurpose Complex)
Tickets: LINK
Live Stats: LINK
TV: The match will be web streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and can be watched online through this LINK.
Free Kicks:
- Texas’ high-scoring 2022 offense is making a case as the best in school history as the Longhorns are quickly closing in on single-season program records for GOALS (51 goals – needs seven to break 2002 record of 57 goals), ASSISTS (56 assists – needs seven to break 2004 record of 62 assists), POINTS (158 points – needs 15 to break 2002 & 2004 record of 172 points) and CORNER KICKS (155 Corners – needs eight to break 2003 record of 162 corners).
- Texas is currently on pace to register the best winning percentage in a single season in program history. At 14-1-4, the 2022 Longhorns own an .842 win percentage, while the school mark of .780 was set back in 2006 (18-4-3).
- Texas is making its 25th all-time appearance in the Sprouts Farmers Market Big 12 Soccer Championship. The Longhorns own a 15-19-9 (.453) overall record in the event with two titles (2006, 2007). UT opened this year’s run last Sunday with a 4-0, quarterfinal win over Kansas State.
- Texas trails its all-time series against West Virginia by a total of 3-9-3 overall and 0-1-2 at neutral sites. The series has been marked by a plethora of close contests as 13 of the 15 total matches dating back to 2004 have been settled by one goal or required overtime. The Longhorns prevailed over the Mountaineers in Morgantown for the first time in program history back on Oct. 13, 2-1, and advanced past WVU is PK’s in the semis of the 2021 Big 12 Championship.
- Texas enters Thursday on a program record 17-MATCH UNBEATEN STREAK (13-0-4) dating to Aug. 28 vs. Florida.
- Texas sophomore forward Trinity Byars enters Thursday’s match against West Virginia riding a NINE-MATCH POINT-SCORING STREAK. It’s her second five-plus match point-scoring skein of the season and ties the school record of nine straight matches with a point that was established by Kelly Wilson back from Sept. 7-Oct. 14, 2001.
- Byars is setting quite a pace Nationwide as the Richardson, Texas, native is currently ONE OF JUST TWO DIVISION I PLAYERS (Michelle Cooper – Duke) TO RANK IN THE NATIONAL TOP 13 FOR GOALS, ASSISTS AND POINTS. She’s second in the national statistics in points (41), fifth in goals (16) and 13th in assists (nine). Byars is incredibly efficient as she’s scored on 50% of her shots on goal in 2022 (16 goals on 32 shots on frame).
- With 23 total points (average of 2.56 points-per-match), Texas Secured the Outright 2022 Big 12 regular-season title and the top seed for the Sprouts Farmers Market Big 12 Soccer Championship. It marked the Longhorns second all-time regular-season crown and first since 2001.
- The Longhorns currently rank SECOND IN NCAA DIVISION I in both assists-per-match (2.95) and total assists with 56 Helpers over their first 19 contests. Individually, sophomore midfielder Lexi Missimo is tied for SECOND IN THE NATION in total assists (14)while sophomore forward Trinity Byars is tied for 13TH in assists (nine) and Ranks 15TH in assists-per-match (0.50).
- The Longhorns also currently rate THIRD IN NCAA DIVISION I in points (158), FOURTH in goals (51), 13TH in shots-per-match (18.95) & EIGHTH in scoring offense (2.68). Individually, sophomore forward Trinity Byars currently Ranks SECOND IN NCAA DIVISION I in points (41), FOURTH in points-per-match (2.28), FIFTH in total goals (16) & SIXTH in goals-per-match (0.89).
- UT sophomore midfielder Lexi Missimo registered her 10th assist of the year at Oklahoma State. With that helper, the Southlake, Texas, native became just the third Texas player to register at least two double-digit assist seasons in program history, joining former All-Americans Kelly Wilson (2001, 2002, 2004) and Kati McBain (2000, 2002). Wiith 14 assists this year, Missimo needs just one more helper to break her own 2021 school single-season record.
- With 16 goals this year, Byars is closing in on even more program history. The sophomore forward needs just one more score to establish a new single-season record in the category, surpassing former All-American Kelly Wilson’s school mark of 16 goals set back in 2004.
- Byars is currently tied for second in NCAA Division I in match-winning goals (six) alongside Imane Addi (South Alabama), Imani Jenkins (Hartford) and Reilyn Turner (UCLA).