Well. 16 Randolph-Macon Routs Football at Home 35-21

LEXINGTON, Va. – The Washington and Lee University football team fell to No. 16 Randolph-Macon College on Saturday evening, 35-21.

The Yellow Jackets (7-0, 5-0 ODAC) scored 28 unanswered points in the middle of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Matchup to rout the Generals (5-3, 3-2) on Young Alumni Weekend.

The Blue and White kicked the game off with a score on a three-minute possession. After three straight Alex Wertz (Sterling, Va. / Dominion) run attempts for 21 total yards, junior quarterback By Stephen Murr (Fort Worth, Texas / Fort Worth Country Day) opened up the field on a 38-yard pass into Andrew Bland’s (Richmond, Va. / Douglas Freeman) arms up the left sideline. The pass took W&L to the R-MC11 and the ensuing play, a Yellow Jacket offsides call, set Murrin up for a six-yard touchdown run.

The visitors answered back on the next drive with a touchdown of their own, ten plays for 79 yards. Four of those snaps, including the 23-yard Drew Campanale TD pass to David Wallis gained double-digit yardage.

Campanale, who only missed one target all day, started off 4-of-4 behind the line of scrimmage and ended with a stat line of 11-of-12 for 213 passing yards and two touchdowns. The junior quarterback also ran for two touchdowns and 34 yards on 11 attempts.

The home team kept pace with Macon and went up 14-7 on the following drive. The Generals marched 80 yards after R-MC’s kickoff and chewed up 8:10 of clock time to go into the second quarter. Fourteen runs and an eight-yard pass to Dryden Duggins (Baton Rouge, La. / Episcopal) put Wertz just outside the endzone. They plowed through two yards of goal-line defense and Arturo Ramirez (Providence Village, Texas / Braswell) drained his second kick attempt of the day and put W&L up 14-7.

Ramirez sent the kickoff through the back line for an R-MC touchback, but momentum quickly favored the guests on the next play. Campanale, from the R-MC 25 set up in shotgun and found David Wallis downfield with just one safety to beat. He unloaded a 75-yard touchdown pass deep down the right side as ten seconds ran off the clock between scores for the ‘Jackets to tie up the contest.

Gassed off a short turn-around from the previous possession, the W&L option offense was stalled for the first time all afternoon. The Squad picked up just 25 yards in seven plays before Paul Pivirotto (Chevy Chase, Md. / Episcopal) was called to the field to punt the ball away.

R-MC capitalized on the opportunity and Kwesi Clarke busted out a 20-yard gain on the ground to start the drive. Seven plays later the ‘Jackets were on the two-yard line. The Generals defense was able to stand tall for a pair of goal-line plays, but Campanale broke through the defense on the third attempt from the one-yard line and went up 21-14 before halftime.

Out of the break, R-MC received the second half kickoff and Campanale orchestrated a six-play, 75-yard drive in three minutes to extend the lead. Set up by a 55-yard pass to Wallis, the quarterback ran in his second touchdown of the day, this time from the two-yard line. The touchdown was the only score from either team during the third stanza.

WLU turned the ball over on Downs after stringing together ten plays for 65 yards but stalled out on the R-MC15. Jacob Romero (Fredericksburg, Va. / Massaponax) looked to have cleared the Downs marker with a leap over the defense, but his catch was ruled a yard short.

Macon took over at their own 10-yard line and moved all 90 yards in 11 plays that extended into the first play of the final quarter. Nick Hale scored from three yards out and the PAT put R-MC ahead 35-14.

The Blue and White did not quit and the Generals’ defense answered with their own stop at the WLU18. Murrin and the offense used five minutes to turn their final possession into seven points.

In the final series, Murrin went 4-of-6 in the air with throws to Duggins twice and a pair of 24-yard passes up the middle to Harry Crutcher (Dallas, Texas / Cistercian) and Romero have back-to-back snaps. A Spike to stop the clock put W&L on the 10-yard line. Crutcher gained four yards inside a gap on the right side and Murrin ran six yards through the middle for a Generals touchdown. Arturo’s kick cut the deficit down to just two scores for a 35-21 final.

The Generals recorded a season-high 177 passing yards on 21 attempts. Bland’s 38-yard catch was the longest of the day for the home team. Duggins finished with 65 yards and six of the team’s 14 receptions.

For the visitors, who extended their winning streak to 14 games with today’s win, Wallis notched two touchdowns and a career-best 195 receiving yards off seven catches. Clarke ran the ball 11 times and netted 85 yards for 7.7 yards per carry. R-MC tallied 423 yards of total offense.

Wertz rushed for a team-high 76 yards on 19 attempts.

Charlie Fleming (Atlanta, Ga. / Marist), Jalen Todd (Louisville, Ky. / Kentucky Day) and David Onyejekwe (Falls Church, Va. / McLean) all recorded team-high eight tackles, Onyejekwe and Uno Christopher (Fredericksburg, Va. / Massaponax) both had tackles behind the line of scrimmage for nine yards.

Cade Jones led the Yellow-Jackets defense with 12 tackles, a tackle for loss and one pass breakup.

Connor Lehman (Weston, Mass. / Weston) led all special-teamers with 79 return yards on kickoffs including a 52-yarder, a game-best.



UP NEXT

The Generals will travel to Bridgewater College on Saturday, November 5 at 2 pm Last season, The Blue and White defeated the Eagles 17-0 in Lexington and own a 30-21 series record over BC.

