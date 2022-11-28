Well. 16/No. 19 Texas Drops Women’s Basketball

Next Game: at Maine 12/2/2022 | 7:00 PM December 02 (Fri) / 7:00 PM at Reputation

AUSTIN – Kaitlyn Chen scored a game-high 15 points as the Princeton Women’s Basketball Team dropped a 74-50 decision to the No. 16/No. 19 Texas Longhorns at the Moody Center on Sunday afternoon.

Texas opened the game with nine straight points, but Princeton got within two before heading into the second frame, down 17-13. Chen et al Chet Nweke combined for 10 points during that stretch.

After a Longhorn basket to start the second quarter, a Trey from Chen got the Tigers within a possession, 19-16, with 6:45 left in the first half. The Longhorns registered the final five points of the half and led 29-20 at the break. Chen had eight first half points to lead the way for Princeton.

Texas pushed its lead to double digits, 50-35, as it shot 53 percent from the floor during the third stanza. Julia Cunningham went coast to coast for a fastbreak layup to begin the fourth frame, but the home squad put the contest away with nine straight to follow.

Madison St. Rose had a season-best nine points while Nweke matched her personal mark with nine points as well.

Princeton gets back into action next Friday at Maine. Tip-off is set for 7 pm Maine is 3-3 this season and is coming off a trip to the WNIT in 2021-22.