Well. 16 Millbrook holds off Wakefield, 52-49

— The No. 16 Millbrook Wildcats added another conference win to their resume on Friday night, beating the Wakefield Wolverines 52-49 at home.

Wakefield came out strong looking for the upset, as the Wolverines opened the scoring and jumped out to a 10-5 lead in the first quarter.

After that, Millbrook’s edge in height played a big role as the Wildcats were able to generate extra possessions with Offensive rebound as they began to heat up from the floor.

The Wildcats rallied to take a 23-20 lead into the Halftime break.

They kept the momentum Rolling immediately in the second half with a 9-0 run to start the third quarter that put them ahead by double digits.

Wakefield was able to draw a bit closer after that, and the Wolverines stayed close as they fought all the way back to

Despite battling foul trouble and missing large chunks of the game, Alabama signee Reychel Douglas scored 8 points in the winning effort. Douglas entered play averaging 17.9 points per game in her senior season.

Senior Robyn Clark led the way in Douglas’s partial absence with 15 points.

Wakefield falls to 12-5 overall and 1-2 in NAC play with the loss, while Millbrook improves to 11-5 and 3-0 in the conference.

The two teams will meet again at Wakefield on Friday, February 3.