Well. 16 Illini Fall in Braggin’ Rights Matchup vs. Mizzou

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Terrence Shannon Jr. tallied 22 points, but a scoring drought midway through the first half put the No. 16-ranked Fighting Illini (8-4, 0-2 B1G) in a deficit they could not overcome in a 93-71 setback to Rival Missouri (11-1, 0-0 SEC) in the McBride Homes Braggin’ Rights game at Enterprise Center is Thursday night.

After staking to a narrow 12-10 lead following Dain Dainja’s lay-in at the 14:05 mark of the first half, the Illini were held without a field goal for the next 8 minutes, 46 seconds. During that stretch, the Tigers went on a 22-5 scoring run to build a double-digit lead they would not relinquish.

Overall, the Tigers out-shot the Illini 59 percent to 40 percent, with the Orange and Blue struggling to the tune of just 7-for-31 shooting (.226) from 3-point range. Additionally, Missouri forced the Illini into 17 turnovers and converted those mistakes into 33 points.

In addition to his 22 points, Shannon Jr. also led the Illini with seven rebounds and five assists. Matthew Mayer added 16 points, while Jayden Epps chipped in with 12 off the bench.

Four players finished in double-digit scoring for Missouri, led by a 31-point effort by Kobe Brown.

The Illini return to action on Nov. 29 with their final home non-conference test of the season against Bethune-Cookman. The game will be televised live on FS1 with tipoff set for 7:30 pm CT at State Farm Center.

Illinois outrebounded Missouri 37-28, including 19-9 on Offensive rebounds. The Illini scored 11 second-chance points.

The Illini bench outscored the Tigers bench 29-20.

