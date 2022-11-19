WELL. 16 BLINN VOLLEYBALL CONCLUDES SEASON WITH NATIONAL TOURNAMENT CONSOLATION LOSS TO UTAH STATE EASTERN

The Buccaneers finished their season with a 34-11 record after qualifying for nationals for the third consecutive season

The 16th-ranked Blinn College volleyball team ended its season in the consolation bracket of the NJCAA Division I Volleyball Championship on Friday in West Plains, Mo.

The Buccaneers (34-11) went 1-1 at the West Plains Civic Center on Friday, topping Northeastern Junior College in five sets in their consolation opener before falling to No. 8 Utah State Eastern in a four-set elimination match.

Against Northeastern, Blinn earned a 29-27, 20-25, 25-22, 14-25, 15-12 win to advance in the consolation bracket.

Sophomore hitter Kierslynn Wright totaled 16 kills to pace the Bucs.

Freshman Setters Kelsi Wingo and Darby Nash dished out 28 and 14 set assists, respectively. Wright served up three service aces, and sophomore libero Ellie Turner tallied two.

On defense, Turner had 27 digs, Wright added 17, freshman Utility Kaylen Kruse chipped in 14, and Wingo posted 10.

In their season finale, the Bucs dropped a 25-16, 22-25, 21-25, 19-25 decision to Utah State Eastern.

Wright had a match-high 22 kills, and freshman hitter LaNeah Lara knocked down 13. Wingo finished with 45 set assists. Wright had two aces.

Turner paced the Blinn defense with 17 digs, Wingo had 12, and Wright and freshman libero Emily Hardee finished with 11 each.

Story Courtesy of:

Joe Alberico

Blinn Sports Information