Well. 16/22 Women’s Soccer Prepares for Matchup With No. 17/17 TCU

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The No. 16/22 Harvard Women’s soccer team (6-0-0, 0-0 Ivy) is set to face off with the No. 17/17 Texas Christian University Horned Frogs (5-2-1, 0-0 BIG 12) in Fort Worth, Texas. Kickoff is set for 8:00 PM ET/7:00 PM CT at the Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium.

This will be the second meeting between the Crimson and the Horned Frogs and the first ever Matchup in Texas. It will also be the first time Harvard will play in the state of Texas since 1996.

WHAT TO KNOW

Harvard enters the game with a 6-0-0 record which is the best start to a season for HWS since 1996 (11-0-0)

The Crimson is one of only four teams remaining with a perfect record (1,000) in Division I (333 teams)

HWS is outscoring its opponents 18-3 and outshooting them 98-38

Harvard’s 3.00 goals per game is ranked 13 th in the Nation

in the Nation This is the second ranked Matchup for Harvard this season, the first being a 2-0 win over NC State (Sep. 4)

The Crimson leads the Ivy League in goals (18), assists (15), fewest goals allowed (three) and shots on goal (52)

Hannah Bebar and Ainsley Ahmadian pace the team with four goals each

and pace the team with four goals each Bebar is currently riding a six-game point streak to open the season which is the longest since at least 2007.

Hannah Gardner is one of only two Qualifying goalies in the country to have a save percentage of 1.000 and a GAA of 0.00

is one of only two Qualifying goalies in the country to have a save percentage of 1.000 and a GAA of 0.00 This will be the second ever contest between the two groups, the first match ended in a 3-1 win for HWS

UP NEXT

This will be the final nonconference test for the Crimson before it begins Ivy League play at Penn next weekend. Harvard and the Quakers will face off in Philadelphia next Saturday, Sep. 24 at 2 PM. The match can be broadcast on ESPN+.