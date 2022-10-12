Well. 15 Women’s Soccer Welcomes Indiana in Final Regular-Season Night Game at DeMartin

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State Women’s soccer remains at DeMartin Stadium for its final regular-season home night game on Thursday, Oct. 13, as the Spartans play host to the Indiana Hoosiers in a 7 pm contest.

HEAD COACH JEFF HOSLER SAID…

“We really appreciate all the recognition that our program has been receiving of late, but at the end of the day, this is a group that has always been process-driven. It’s about giving our best each time out. I was really pleased with the way that we approached training for this game against Indiana. We were really sharp, very intense and completely focused. This group is going to need all those attributes to get three points Thursday night.”

KICKIN’ IT

The Green & White garnered their first national rankings since Sept. 29, 2009, rising to No. 15 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll and No. 22 in the TopDrawerSoccer Women’s Rankings. MSU’s ranking by the United Soccer Coaches is the highest in program history, and only the third appearance for Michigan State in the poll all-time. In the Spartans’ last time out, MSU defeated Rival Michigan, 2-0, before a program-record crowd of 3,022. The previous attendance record of 2,247 was set against Iowa on Oct. 1 2017. MSU continues its best start to Big Ten play in program history, boasting a 5-0-1 league record, in addition to the team’s 10-1-3 overall Ledger through this point in the year.

HOSTING THE HOOSIERS

In his fourth season at the helm in Bloomington, head Coach Erwin van Bennekom leads Indiana into Thursday’s game with a 2-5-6 overall record with an 0-5-1 mark in the Big Ten Conference. After starting the season with two wins and six scoreless draws, the Hoosiers have since dropped each of their last five contests, all against Big Ten opposition. Indiana most recently fell by a 1-0 margin to then-No. 10 Rutgers on the road. Sophomore forward Jordyn Levy leads Indiana in both total points and goal production this season. The Dix Hills, New York, native has scored two goals in 2022 and added one assist. In goal, sophomore keeper Jamie Gerstenberg has racked up a total of six complete-game shutouts with an additional combined shutout, boasting a 0.870 save percentage.

STORY OF THE SERIES: INDIANA

Entering the 30th all-time meeting between the two programs, Indiana holds a 19-8-2 lead over Michigan State in a series that dates back to the 1993 campaign. In games played inside the friendly confines of DeMartin Stadium, Michigan State has tallied three overall wins and owns a 3-10-1 mark against the Hoosiers in East Lansing. MSU’s most recent home win over Indiana came on Oct. 25, 2015, when the Spartans notched a 3-1 result. Last season’s meeting in Bloomington saw the Green & White notch the first Big Ten Conference win of the Jeff Hosler era, as Camryn Evans’ goal lifted MSU to a 1-0 win on Sept. 19, 2021.

DEMART’S GAMEDAY CENTRAL

General admission tickets are available now online and at the gate beginning one hour before kick-off. Tickets for individual adults are available for $5, while individual youth and senior tickets are available for $3. All Michigan State students will be granted free admission to the game with a valid MSU ID. Children under the age of 8 will be admitted for free. Gates will open one hour before the start of the game.

FOLLOW THE ACTION

Thursday night's league test will be streamed to a worldwide audience via B1G+, with Veronica Bolanos and Miriam Bingham in the Booth and Marin Klein reporting from the sideline.

FOLLOW THE SPARTANS

