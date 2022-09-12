Well. 15 Women’s Golf tied for second after first round at ANNIKA Intercollegiate

LAKE ELMO, Minn. — The No. 15 Texas Women’s Golf team shot even-par 288 on Monday good for a tie for second after the opening day of the ANNIKA Intercollegiate presented by 3M at Royal Golf Club. Sophomore Bohyun Park led the Longhorns with a 3-under-par round of 69, the second-best round in the field.

The 12-team field at the season-opening ANNIKA Intercollegiate includes eight squads ranked in the top 16 of the Golfweek poll. Texas is tied with Michigan for second and they trail Virginia, the tournament leader by four strokes. Duke and Oregon round out the top five after round one.

Park, a Second Team All-American in the 2021-22 season made four birdies on her opening nine holes to shoot a 4-under 32 at the turn. She bounced back from a pair of bogeys to finish with six pars and a birdie over her final seven holes.

The Lineup

• Sophomore Bohyun Park is in second place in the individual standings at 3-under-par 69. Park made five birdies in her opening round.

• Junior Bentley Cotton made an eagle on the par-five 516-yard second hole and is tied for eighth-place after an opening even-par 72.

• Senior Sophie Guo sit in a tie for 15th place with a 1-over 73. Guo made three birdies in her opening round.

• Freshman Cindy Hsu making her Longhorn debut made 16 pars and two bogeys for a 2-over 74 and is tied for 25th place.

• Senior Faith Kilgore shot a 10-over 82 and is in 59th place. Kilgore rebounded from a 7-over first nine to make six straight pars.

The ANNIKA Intercollegiate continues tomorrow with 18 holes on Tuesday and 18 holes on Wednesday.