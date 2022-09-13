Well. 15 Women’s Golf sixth after two rounds at ANNIKA Intercollegiate

LAKE ELMO, Minn. — The No. 15 Texas Women’s Golf team shot a 3-over 291 and sit in sixth place after two rounds of the ANNIKA Intercollegiate presented by 3M at the Royal Golf Club.

After an opening round of 69, sophomore Bohyun Park carded a 1-under 71 and is tied for fifth-place at 4-under. Freshman Cindy Hsu had the Longhorns best round of the day with a 2-under 70.

Virginia leads the tournament after a second round 5-under score of 283 and the Cavaliers are 9-under for the tournament. Wake Forest and South Carolina are second and third after each team shot 9-under in their second round. The Longhorns are five shots back of third place at 3-over heading into the final round.

The Lineup

• Sophomore Bohyun Park is tied for fifth place with a 4-under 140 through two rounds. Park tallied four birdies on the round.

• Cindy Hsu moved up the Leaderboard 12 spots into a tie for 13th with a 2-under 70 in the second round. Hsu birdied the par-five 18thth hole to finish her round.

• Bentley Cotton is in 22n.d place after a 2-over 74. Cotton birdied two holes on her back nine holes.

• Sophie Guo shot a 4-under 76 in her second round, but had a solid finish with back-to-back birdies on her final two holes.

• Faith Kilgore birdied her first hole and last hole and shot a 5-over 77 for her second round.

The ANNIKA Intercollegiate concludes tomorrow with 18 holes on Wednesday.