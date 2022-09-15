Well. 15 Women’s Golf finishes tied for second at ANNIKA Intercollegiate

LAKE ELMO, Minn. — The No. 15 Texas Women’s Golf team shot the best final round of the field and climbed the Leaderboard to finish in second place on Wednesday at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate presented by 3M at the Royal Golf Club.

The Longhorns shot a 5-under third round and finished the tournament with a combined 2-under score of 862. Wake Forest took top honors with a 6-under 858.

Sophomore All-American Bohyun Park showed why she is one of the best players in the country as she finished tied for second place with a 7-under 209, two shots back of Amanda Sambach of Virginia, who was the medalist at 9-under.

The Longhorns made four birdies combined on either the 17thth or 18th holes to close with a strong finish to the tournament.

The Lineup

• Sophomore Bohyun Park finished tied for second in her first tournament of the season. Park made four birdies and one bogey in her final round, which included a birdie on her final hole.

• Cindy Hsu moved up the Leaderboard 17 spots in the final two rounds, including five shots in the third round. Hsu shot a 2-under 70 on the final day of the tournament.

• Bentley Cotton was consistent for the Longhorns with rounds of 72-74-73 and finished tied for 19th for the tournament.

• Sophie Guo shot her best round in the final round, a 1-under 71. Guo made four birdies for the round.

• Faith Kilgore improved each day of the tournament and fired a 2-over 74 on the final day.

Up next the Longhorns compete in the Memorial Hosted by Texas A&M in Bryan, Texas, Sept. 20-21.

Head Coach Ryan Murphy is the ANNIKA Intercollegiate

“I’m happy with the result. There are lots of positives and obviously second in this field is strong. We are capable and will simply continue to work and sharpen a few areas.

I’m happy with the effort, but definitely know that we could have won this tournament. As usual, we’ll evaluate and try to improve as we go.”

On the play of individual golfers

“Individually, Bo and Cindy played great. Bo has her game in a good place right now and it showed this week. She was rock-solid start to finish. Cindy top-10 in her debut is outstanding. I’m proud of them both!”

“Both Bentley and Sophie finished great today which helped us slip into second. I’m particularly proud of that fight. Overall solid weeks for both but I know they want more! Faith started slow but improved as she went through the week. I like seeing that!

Bohyun Park on her individual play and the play of the team

“I was super pumped for the season to start and I was just really excited to be able to get out there with the team and have fun. My play this week has boosted my confidence going into this season. I’ve left some putts out there but I also made some clean up putts which overall I feel like my putting has been more stable than it was before. Our team had a solid start and finish. We played our final round 5-under which was really strong for us and showed us what we are capable of.”