Well. 15 Women’s Golf breaks tournament scoring records, leads “Mo” Morial after day one

BRYAN, Texas — The No. 15 Texas Women’s Golf team shot rounds of 6-under and 8-under and held a three-shot lead after the opening day of the “Mo” Morial Invitational on Tuesday at Traditions Club.

Sophie Guo is at the top of the individual leaderboard after she broke the 36-hole tournament scoring record with rounds of 68-67 (135) and 9-under for the tournament.

The Longhorns also set a new team 36-hole scoring record for the tournament with a 14-under 562. The previous 36-hole team record was 569, set in 2014 by Auburn.

Texas leads Texas A&M by three shots and Florida by seven shots going into the final round of play tomorrow.

The Lineup

• Senior Sophie Guo birdied her last two holes of the day to wrap up a 5-under 67 for the second round of the day. Guo has a one-shot lead going into the final round.

• Sophomore Bohyun Park shot rounds of 71-71 to finish 2-under for the day and is in ninth-place for the tournament.

• Junior Bentley Cotton shot rounds of 72-71 for a 1-under and is tied for 16thth in the tournament. Botton made four birdies in her final round.

• Freshman Cindy Hsu continued her strong play. Guo played consistently with 15 pars in her second round and is at even-par for the tournament.

• Freshman Emily Odwin made her Collegiate debut with a 2-over score through 36-holes and is tied for 22ndn.d in the tournament.

The “Mo” Morial Invitational concludes with the final 18 holes tomorrow.