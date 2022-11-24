Well. 15 Women’s Basketball Tops Caltech, Sweeps Road Trip

PASADENA, Calif. – On the eve of Thanksgiving, the Blues have a lot to be thankful for. The No. 15 Whitman College Women’s basketball team capped a four-game road sweep with a 60-38 win at Caltech on Wednesday night at the Braun Athletic Center.

Sydney Abbott and Korin Baker both posted double doubles for the Blues (5-1) who held their opponent to its lowest point total in nearly two seasons. With both grabbing 11 rebounds, Abbott posted a game-high 13 points and handed out six assists and Baker chipped in 12 points.

Sahana Saikumar led Caltech (1-4) with 11 points and six rebounds.

The night started off frustrating for both sides as the first basket came on the eighth shot of the game. Nothing seemed to want to fall through the hoop despite getting good looks and finding open lanes. Baker was taking care of what little scoring the game had to offer, hitting from the floor for the first six Whitman points while the Blues kept the Beavers off the scoreboard until 5:28 remaining in the quarter. Caltech connected on back-to-back jumpers, but Carly Martin’s three pointer ignited an 8-0 run to finish the period.

The Blues extended the lead in the second quarter. Abbott hit from the field twice and assisted on a Baker bucket during a two-minute stretch to help Whitman up the lead to 14 points. Kalia Coverson got to the hoop on the last possession of the half, scoring and putting the Blues up 29-12 at halftime.

Whitman extended the lead to 25 points by the end of the third quarter to all but seal the win.

The Blues will have the rest of November off from competition before tipping off Northwest Conference play on Friday, Dec. 2 at Pacific Lutheran.



