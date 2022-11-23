Well. 15 Women’s Basketball Takes Down Pomona-Pitzer

POMONA, Calif. – Korin Baker delivered another riveting performance with 26 points and 15 rebounds to highlight an excellent night shooting and the 15th-ranked Whitman College Women’s basketball team topped Pomona-Pitzer 68-52 on Tuesday night at Voelkel Gymnasium.

Lindsay Drango added 16 points (7-10) and seven rebounds for the Blues (4-1) who shot 42% from the floor and remained perfect on their California road trip. Baker was as efficient as ever, shooting 9-13 from the floor and 8-9 from the free throw line.

Charlize Andaya scored a team-high 10 points and Emily Church led with 10 rebounds for the Sagehens who managed only 29% shooting against a stingy Whitman defense.

Whitman’s defense was on display early as it held Pomona-Pitzer to only six points and 2-17 shooting in the first quarter. Kaitlyn Leung’s three pointer gave the Sagehens an early one-point lead, but it was all Blues from there. Baker answered with an and-one layup then scored another two times in the paint to make it a 14-5 score with 5:19 to play in the quarter.

The Blues continued to push as the second quarter got underway. Buckets from Baker and Sydney Abbott pushed the lead further into double digits before Kalia Coverson’s layup made it a 24-9 ball game with 3:41 to play until halftime. Buckets from Leung and Church helped close the gap, but Whitman still took an 11-point lead into the locker room.

Abbott scored on Whitman’s first possession in the second half and Drango hit a three pointer Moments later and the route was on. Baker later converted another and-one three point play to push the lead to 40-21 with 5:57 to play. Carly Martin then started heating up and nailed a pair of three pointers in the back half of the quarter as the Blues led by as many as 20 points.

Whitman will look to run the table on their four-game California trip when it faces Caltech on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 6:00 p.m