Well. 15 USC Women’s Soccer Battles Back for 1-1 Draw at Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. – The No. 15 USC Women’s soccer team played to a 1-1 draw at Colorado on Sunday afternoon, getting a second-half goal from Aaliyah Farmer to equalize.

USC moves to 9-2-3 overall and 5-1-2 in Pac-12 play. Colorado moves to 8-5-4, 2-4-2.

USC fell behind late in the first half when Colorado got out on the counter and Civana Kuhlmann scored in the 38th minute. Farmer came through in the 75th minute for USC, however, heading in a cross from Brandi Peterson to even the game at 1-1.

The Trojans had a 21-6 shots advantage and put 11 balls on target to just three for Colorado.

GOALS

38′ – COL: Civana Kuhlmann (assisted by Jade Babcock-Chi) – The Buffaloes got out on the counterattack and Babcock-Chi sent a long ball forward to Kuhlmann, who ran onto it and finished with her left foot to the near left post .

75′ – USC: Aaliyah Farmer (assisted by Brandi Peterson ) – Peterson carried the ball up the left side and sent a cross into the box that hit off a defender and Farmer was there to head it in at the edge of the 6-yard box.

UP NEXT

The Trojans head into the home stretch of the regular season, hosting Washington (Thursday) and Washington State (Sunday) this coming week. Both games will be on the Pac-12 Network.