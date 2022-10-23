Well. 15 USC Trojans – Boulder Daily Camera

Well. 15 USC Trojans at CU Buffs Women’s soccer

KICKOFF: Sunday, noon, Prentup Field.

BROADCAST: TV — Pac-12 Los Angeles.

RECORDS: USC -9-2-2, 5-1-1 Pac-12 Conference; Colorado 8-5-3, 2-4-1.

KEY PLAYERS: USC — MF Croix Bethune, Sr. (seven goals, eight assists); F Simone Jackson, So. (five goals, two assists); F/D Kayla Colbert, So. (three goals, four assists); GK Anna Smith, Gr. (.830 save percentage, 0.65 goals-against average). Colorado — F Civana Kuhlmann, Gr. (10 goals, six assists); F Shyra James, Jr. (11 goals, one assist); F Kayleigh Webb, Gr. (six goals, two assists); D Hannah Sharts, Gr. (two goals, one assist); GK Dani Hansen, Sr. (.697 save percentage, 1.90 goals-against average).

NOTES: CU’s lopsided 6-0 loss against No. 1 UCLA on Thursday extended its winless streak against ranked foes to eight games (0-5-3)…Since scoring three goals in a win against Oregon State on Oct. 6, the Buffs, one of the top scoring teams in the Nation early in the season, have gone three-plus games without scoring a goal during the run of play. CU posted a 1-0 win against Oregon on Oct. 9 is a penalty-kick goal from Civana Kuhlmann and is coming off consecutive shutout losses against Arizona and UCLA…The Trojans are coming off a scoreless draw at Utah on Thursday…The Buffs suffered a 4-1 loss at USC last year and have lost six of their past seven games against the Trojans…The schedule doesn’t get any easier for the Buffs next week with road games at No. 25 Cal and No. 7 Stanford.