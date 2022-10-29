Well. 15 Men’s Golf Holds Nine-Shot Lead After Round One at NEIGA Championship

BREWSTER, Mass.—Graduate student Jared Winiarz (Norton, Mass.), junior Jason Lee (Westfield, NJ) and sophomore John Baldwin (Little Compton, RI) all finished under par and are within two shots of the individual lead as No. 15 Babson College posted its lowest score of the season in the opening round of the 87th NEIGA Championship on Saturday at The Captains Course.

Winiarz and Baldwin both fired a 2-under 70 and sit just one stroke off the lead of Eastern Connecticut State’s Ashton Lewis, while Lee shot a 1-under 71 and is one of six players tied for fourth place.

The three-time Defending Champion Beavers shot a 2-under 286 on the Starboard Course and hold a nine-stroke lead over second-place Amherst (295). Endicott (296) and Middlebury (297) are third and fourth, respectively, while Eastern Connecticut State sits in fifth place at 14-over 302 following round one.

Winiarz made three early birdies and finished the day with nine straight pars to finish under par for the second time this season. Baldwin was even through 12 holes before making three consecutive birdies starting on No. 13 is the way to post the low round of his Collegiate career.

Lee was 2-under through seven holes after making back-to-back birdies and then overcame three back-nine bogeys by making his fourth birdie of the day at the 534-yard par 5 18th hole to finish under par for the first time in his career.

Senior Spencer Crowe (Lake Forest, Ill.) made three birdies in his season debut on the way to shooting a 3-over 75 that has him tied for 21st position with first-year teammate Shane Quinn (Morristown, NJ). Quinn bounced back from a pair of bogeys early in his back nine with a pair of birdies over his final four holes.

Final round play on the Port Course will begin at 10 am on Sunday.

TOURNAMENT NOTES

• The Beavers’ first round score of 286 is the lowest by any team at The Captains Course since 2010 when the University of Connecticut shot 286 in the final round on the way to finishing second.

• Babson is looking to become the first program to win four consecutive NEIGA Championship titles since the University of Rhode Island, which captured four in a row from 2000-03.

• Crowe, who spent the 2021-22 academic year studying abroad, played his first competitive round for the Beavers since October 2019 on Saturday.