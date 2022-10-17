Well. 15 Field Hockey Edges Delaware, 2-1, on Broze’s Fourth Quarter Goal

Next Game: at Princeton University 10/23/2022 | 12 P.M ESPN+ October 23 (Sun) / 12 PM at Princeton University

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – With under 10 minutes to play in the fourth quarter, junior Mazarine Broze scored the game-winning goal to break a 1-1 tie and lift No. 15 Harvard field hockey (11-3) past Delaware (5-10) on Sunday afternoon at Berylson Field.

Harvard Highlights

Harvard Struck first Midway through the opening quarter on a penalty corner opportunity. First-year Bronte-May Brough fired a Bouncing shot past Delaware goalkeeper Lizzie Gaebel with 6:18 to play in the quarter to give the Crimson the lead.

However, Delaware responded minutes later, as Grace Hoepfner redirected a penalty corner pass into the net with 3:05 to go in the frame to make it 1-1.

The Crimson responded defensively the remainder of the contest, holding Delaware without a shot attempt over the final three quarters of play.

Harvard nearly broke through for the go-ahead score Midway through the third quarter, when a shot from Avery Donahue deflected off the post to sophomore Lucy Lee who found the pad of Gaebel on a rebound chance.

But with under 10 minutes to play in the fourth quarter, Harvard would break through with the game-winning goal.

It’s a penalty corner, junior Siofra Murdoch sent a pass back to Broze who cut towards the net after the insert. Broze then wasted no time putting a shot towards the goal, and the ball bounced off a Delaware defender into the right corner of the net with 9:49 to play to put Harvard ahead for good.

Game Notes

Harvard has won both meetings with Delaware in the history of the two programs.

Harvard is now 30-3 at Berylson Field since the start of the 2018 season.

In a stretch of 36 games dating back to the end of the 2019 season, Harvard has not allowed more than two goals in a game. Harvard is 31-5 in that span.

First-year Bronte-May Brough recorded her team-leading ninth goal of the season and has six goals in her last four games.

recorded her team-leading ninth goal of the season and has six goals in her last four games. The Crimson outshot Delaware 10-2 (shots on goal) and had a 14-1 edge on penalty corners.

Next Up

Harvard will head to No. 8 Princeton in a meeting of Ivy unbeatens for a 12 pm contest on Sunday (Oct. 23) that will air on ESPN+.