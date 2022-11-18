Well. 14 Women’s Volleyball Hosts No. 9 Minnesota Friday, No. 3 Wisconsin Saturday



UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Well. 14 Penn State Women’s volleyball is set for a pair of home matches against nationally-ranked Big Ten opponents this weekend. The Lions host No. 9 Minnesota on Friday at 8:30 pm, and No. 3 Wisconsin on Saturday at 8 pm Both matches will air live on B1G Network.

Saturday’s matches are Penn State’s eighth and ninth against ranked opponents this season. The Lions are 3-4 through the first seven, including wins over Stanford, Oregon, and Purdue.

WEEKEND SCHEDULE

Friday, Nov. 18

8:30 pm | #9 Minnesota (17-7, 12-4 B1G) at #14 Penn State (21-6, 10-6 B1G) | B1G Network | Live Stats

Saturday, Nov. 19

8 pm | #3 Wisconsin (21-3, 15-1 B1G) at #14 Penn State (21-6, 10-6 B1G) | B1G Network | Live Stats

SERIES HISTORY – MINNESOTA

• Penn State is 49-15 in the all-time series with Minnesota. The teams first played in 1983.

• Minnesota has won four of the past five meetings in the series dating back to 2019.

• The Lions won the first match between the teams last season, sweeping the Gophers in Minneapolis.

• Penn State is 26-5 against Minnesota at Rec Hall.

SCOUTING MINNESOTA

• Minnesota is 17-7 overall, 12-4 in the Big Ten, and ranked ninth in the Nation with four straight wins over Michigan (3-0), Illinois (3-2), Maryland (3-0), and Indiana (3-0).

• The Gophers rank third in the Big Ten in hitting percentage (.263).

• Setter Melani Shaffmaster Ranks second in the Big Ten in assists/set (11/33).

LAST MEETING – MINNESOTA

• Minnesota won the last meeting between the teams 3-1 (27-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-18) at Rec Hall on Nov. 26, 2021.

• Allie Holland had six blocks for Penn State. Angelina Starck totaled seven digs.

SERIES HISTORY – OF WISCONSIN

• Penn State is 49-11 in the all-time series with Wisconsin. The teams first played in 1986.

• The Lions are 26-2 against the Badgers at Rec Hall.

• The teams haven’t played at Rec Hall since 2019 when Penn State pulled off a reverse sweep against the fifth-ranked Badgers. Jonni Parker, who will be in attendance for the Silent Set, had 12 kills and 10 digs.

SCOUTING WISCONSIN

• Defending national Champion Wisconsin is 21-3 overall, 15-1 in the Big Ten and ranked third in the Nation following a 14-match winning streak.

• The Badgers rank second in the nation in blocks/set (3.01). Danielle Hart Ranks third in the Nation individually at 1.58 blocks/set.

• Wisconsin hasn’t lost since being swept by Minnesota on Sept. 25.

BIG TEN STANDINGS

• Penn State currently sits fifth in the Big Ten standings, two games behind Minnesota for fourth.

• Wisconsin and Ohio State are tied for first at 15-1, while Nebraska is one match back at 14-2.

PENN STATE VS. BIG TEN

• Penn State is 621-133-1 all-time against current members of the Big 10.

• The Lions have winning records against 12 of the 13 teams in the conference. They have a winning percentage of better than .730 against all 12 of those teams.

NATIONAL RANKINGS STREAK

• Penn State was ranked No. 14 in the most recent AVCA Coaches Poll.

• The Lions have now been ranked for 516 consecutive weeks dating back to the end of the 1988 season.

UP NEXT

• Penn State wraps up the regular season with two matches, starting with a road trip to Northwestern on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The Lions then host Purdue for Senior Day on Friday, Nov. 25. The NCAA Selection Show is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 27, at 7:30 pm on ESPNU.