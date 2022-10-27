Well. 14 Women’s Golf Wraps Up Fall Season in Cabo

Arkansas Women’s golf will finish the fall Slate on a high note at the Battle at the Beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico this weekend. The tournament, Hosted by TCU, will take place at the Club Campestre San Jose and features 16 other teams.

The Battle at the Beach is a 54-hole tournament with three rounds across three days. Friday and Saturday’s shotgun start is at 9 am, while Sunday’s final round is at 8 am (both times CT).

Eight of the programs in the 17-team field are ranked in the top 25 (including Arkansas), according to Golfstat. Arkansas has also gone up against six of the teams in the field this season. The tournament also features 10 top 50 individual Golfers with Miriam Ayora in the mix at No. 28.

Ayora will lead off the Razorbacks in the top spot for the second straight tournament. The junior is coming off her best performance last tournament where she finished the Stephens Cup in a tie for eighth after firing a 3-under 213 (73-71-69). She has led the Razorbacks in their first three tournaments and has a team-leading 72.67 scoring average.

Kajal Mistry will follow Ayora at the No. 2 spots in the lineup. Mistry is also coming off her best showing of the year at the Stephens Cup, having logged a 1-over 217 (71-74-72). The senior recently competed in her second straight Northwest Arkansas Championship as a Sponsor exemption at the LPGA event.

Ffion Tynan will make her season debut for the Razorbacks at No. 3. The Llanharry, Wales native is coming off a busy summer, which was highlighted by a win at the Welsh Ladies Amateur Championship. Tynan played in six tournaments for the Razorbacks last season. Reagan Zibilski will make her fourth appearance this season, this time at No. 4. The freshman finished the Stephens Cup in a tie for 29th (76-71-79=226).

Kendall Todd wraps up the lineup for the Razorbacks. Todd played as an individual at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational, carding a 225 (75-75-75) for 16th place. She is the second highest ranked golfer in Golfstat, coming at No. 74 in the most recent poll.

Freshman Meghan Royal will also make the trip to Mexico, competing as an individual. Royal made her entrance to the college golfing world at the BCI, where she finished with a 230 (76-77-77) to tally 31st.

The team played in one of the most challenging fields in college golf at the Stephens Cup in Juno Beach, Florida earlier this month. Arkansas finished in seventh with an 11-over 875 (299-284-292), which marked a season-low team score for both 18 and 54 holes.

ARKANSAS LINEUP

1. Miriam Ayora

2. Kajal Mistry

3. Ffion Tynan

4. Reagan Zibilski

5. Kendall Todd

Ind. Meghan Royal

COMPETING TEAMS (GOLFSTAT RANKINGS)

Arkansas (14) Baylor (20) Charlotte Clemson (35) East Tennessee Houston (23) Kansas (50) Kansas State LSU (17) Mississippi State (7) Missouri North Texas Ole Miss (5) Rutgers TCU (43) Vanderbilt (16) Badger State

TEE TIMES (CT)

Friday, Oct. 28 – 9 a.m

Saturday, Oct. 29 – 9 a.m

Sunday, Oct. 30 – 8 a.m

COURSE

Club Campestre San Jose – San Jose del Cabo, Mexico – Par 72 – 6,502 yards

LIVE SCORING

www.birdiefire.com

TOURNAMENT NOTES

The Battle at the Beach is back after taking a two-year hiatus. With 17 total teams, this is the biggest field the Razorbacks have faced this season.

UP NEXT

After this weekend, the team will have put a bow on the fall season and will get ready for the spring slate, which starts with the Moon Golf Invitational Hosted by Louisville from Feb. 19-21 in Melbourne, Florida.

