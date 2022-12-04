Well. 14 Women’s Basketball Falls At UPS

TACOMA, Wash. – Korin Baker delivered her fifth double double of the season with game highs of 19 points and 11 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as the No. 14 Whitman College Women’s basketball team fell 78-63 at the University of Puget Sound in Northwest Conference action on Saturday night at Memorial Fieldhouse.

Elena McHargue had another solid night for the Blues (6-2, 1-1 NWC) who scored only seven points in the first quarter, their lowest of the season. McHargue had 11 points, five rebounds and six assists, and Sydney Abbott chipped in 14 points and a game-high seven assists.

Kennedy Brown led the Loggers with 17 points and Grace Pytynia–Hillier added 10 points and five rebounds off the UPS bench which outscored its Whitman counterpart 29-10.

The Blues got off to a slow start and didn’t put up their first points until McHargue hit a jumper with 5:14 to play in the opening quarter. The Loggers had managed only six points of their own so then Carly Martin got her three pointer to fall Moments later, the game was tied at 7-7 with 4:10 to play. That would be the final bucket for Whitman in the quarter as UPS scored 13 unanswered points to close the period.

The second quarter saw the Blues cut into the lead Midway through as McHargue hit a three pointer to make it a five-point game with 5:14 to play. UPS again responded and extended the lead to 14 points as Whitman was only able to hit from the field once the remainder of the half.

The Blues scratched and clawed in the second half but were never able to significantly cut into the lead, one that remained in double digits for much of the final 20 minutes. Rebekah Dasalla’s three pointer pushed the Logger lead to 18 points Midway through the fourth quarter and UPS cruised to the win.

The Blues will look to get back on track with their first home game of the season. Whitman hosts Eastern Oregon on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 5:00 p.m