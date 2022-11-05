Well. 14 USC Women’s Soccer Shuts Down No. 1 UCLA, 2-0

LOS ANGELES – The No. 14 USC Women’s soccer team picked up a huge win over crosstown rivals and first-ranked UCLA on Friday, beating the Bruins 2-0 to close the regular season.

USC moves to 12-2-3 overall and 8-1-2 in Pac-12 play, while UCLA falls to 17-2-0, 9-2-0. The rivalry win is USC’s first since 2015 and sends the Trojans into the postseason having beaten all four ranked opponents they have played this year.

Both Trojan goals were scored in the first half as Kaylin Martin slotted one home in the 15th minute and Zoe Burns converted a PK in the 29th minute. The USC defense was up to the task for a full 90 minutes as the Trojans held UCLA to 10 shots in the afternoon.

Anna Smith made five saves in what was the seventh shutout of the year for USC. Smith had highlight-reel stops in both halves, with the biggest coming in the 81st minute when she saved a near point-blank shot from UCLA’s Sunshine Fontes.

GOALS

15′ – USC: Kaylin Martin (assisted by Kayla Colbert ) – Colbert played a ball into the area from the right side that was full to Kaylin Martin in the box and Martin poked it home past a charging keeper with her right foot.

29′ – USC: Zoe Burns (Penalty Kick) – UCLA was charged with a hand ball in the box and Burns buried the penalty kick.

UP NEXT

The Trojans await their postseason draw as the NCAA selection show is on Monday, Nov. 7 at 1 p.m.