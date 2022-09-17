Well. 14 Soccer Drops SEC Opener at Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Well. 14 Arkansas (5-2-1, 0-1-0 SEC) dropped its first conference game of 2022, falling to Mississippi State, 2-0.

The Razorbacks recorded the match’s first shot at the 1:47 mark, taken by forward Jessica De Filippo at the top of the 18-yard box. The ball was scooped up by MSU goalkeeper Maddy Anderson for a save.

Mississippi State (7-0-2, 1-0-0 SEC) got on the board in the 26thth minute via reigning SEC Freshman of the Week Maggie Wadsworth’s first goal of the match. She fired a right-footed shot from outside the top of the penalty box that streaked past just beyond the reach of Razorback goalie Grace Barbara and into the lower left corner of the goal.

De Filippo’s attempt was one of Arkansas’ two of the half. The Bulldogs finished the first 45 minutes with five shots.

Arkansas put pressure on Mississippi State’s defense to begin the second half and controlled most of the time of possession but did not convert on the seven shots attempted in the second 45.

Wadsworth found the net again, this time with nine minutes remaining. She fired another right-footed shot, this time from inside the 18-yard box.

Arkansas and Mississippi State finished the match with nine shots each.

Hear it from Coach Hale

“First credit to Mississippi State. They outworked us and that doesn’t happen very often. This one is on me. The SEC is a different animal and we weren’t prepared. We will learn from this and get better as this group of women always does. I’m already looking forward to Auburn!”

Next Up

The Hogs will return to Razorback Field to continue SEC play and face Auburn (4-1-4, 0-1-0 SEC) on Thursday, Sept. 22. The match will be televised on SEC Network with first kick set for 6:30 pm