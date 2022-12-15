Well. 14 Oregon State leans on its football coaching continuity, but can it last?

Many factors have led to the rise of the Oregon State football from the 2017 ashes to a potential top 10 finish this season.

Near the top of the list, if not No. 1, is the continuity of the No. 14 Beavers’ coaching staff.

Of the 11 coaches in place when OSU took the field at Ohio State in September 2018, eight remain in place. The importance of this has been well chronicled in stories about Oregon State’s rebuild. Players are hearing a consistent message from the coaching staff.

But how long can it last?

With more success comes more opportunities for Oregon State coaches. The school has already recently reworked the contracts of head coach Jonathan Smith and defensive coordinator Trent Bray, in part as a proactive move to ward off potential suitors.

Others on OSU’s staff could be of interest, from a higher-profile Assistant position, a Coordinator role, a head Coach or a position in the NFL. Surely FBS programs will look under the hood of coaches such as AJ Steward, Jim Michalczik and Blue Adams, all incredibly successful with their position group. Is Offensive Coordinator Brian Lindgren or Bray ready to become a head coach?

“We’ve got multiple coaches ready,” Smith said. “I think when the right opportunity comes forward, they’re going to do it.”

During Smith’s five-year tenure, the only assistant coaches who have left are Greg Burns (secondary) and Michael Pitre (running backs). Burns took a similar post at USC, while Pitre left to Coach running backs for the NFL’s Chicago Bears. The only other change was defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar, who was fired late in the 2021 season.

If there is change, Smith has some experience finding a replacement. It’s difficult to argue that Smith didn’t upgrade with his coaching hires in 2019, 2021 and 2022. AJ Steward took over running backs in 2021, and the position is thriving. Blue Adams became secondary Coach in 2019, then Anthony Perkins joined him this season to Coach cornerbacks (replacing Tibesar’s vacancy, as Bray took over Tibesar’s responsibility of coaching outside linebackers). Oregon State’s secondary is one of the country’s best this season; the Beavers ranked No. 12 nationally in pass efficiency defense.

Smith said there isn’t a secret to hiring, other than fit. Age isn’t a consideration, as Smith’s staff ranges from 32 (tight ends Coach Brian Wozniak) to 56 (offensive line Coach Jim Michalczik). The average age is 41.

Smith said he first looks within the staff to see if there’s someone suited to the opening, as was the case with Bray in 2021.

“Then you look to improve and add expertise to the room,” Smith said. “We take our time with it, and everyone has bought into it.”

Lindgren hasn’t denied that he someday wants to be a head coach, if the opportunity is right. Bray, who reportedly was a finalist for Montana State’s head coaching job in 2021, said head coaching currently has no appeal to him.

“I’ve got no desire to do anything,” Bray said. “I just like coaching and teaching too much. I’m not into the administration and politics stuff. Right now, not a good fit for me.”

Money, the 40-year-old Bray said, is not a motivator.

“I’m kind of motivated by success and then for the opportunity here to be successful and keep it going is great,” he said. “Then my quality of life and people I work with and people I coach with.”

That’s become Smith’s secret sauce: finding coaches eager to become part of the program and culture, who like living in a small college town like Corvallis. Several assistant coaches have young families and find the Corvallis area a good place to raise children. It’s also a fit in that way for Smith, who has two sons and a daughter.

The coaching staff also has an affection for Smith.

“The way Jonathan treats the program and treats people, it’s a program people want to be a part of,” Lindgren said. “You don’t always see it from a lot of programs around the country.”

Lindgren believes coaching continuity has led to player continuity. While many FBS programs have had double-digit players enter the transfer portal in recent weeks, OSU has only had quarterback Chance Nolan make the move.

“Guys realize, I’ve got a good thing going,” Lindgren said. “I really feel like I’m getting developed as players, as student-athletes. Guys are seeing us win games and play in different roles, and buying into roles of special teams. That’s pretty cool.”

While coaching continuity is generally a positive, hearing new Voices doesn’t hurt. Smith praised Steward, saying he’s implemented some positive tweaks to the running backs approach. Hiring Perkins as a second defensive backs coach, primarily in charge of cornerbacks, has produced immediate results in 2022.

If Smith does have to make more hires this offseason, he’s ready.

“It’s college football,” Smith said. “The goal is not to have the same 10 coaches, year in and year out.”

