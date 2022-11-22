Well. 14 Arizona Basketball Advances in Maui, prepares for SDSU

LĀHAINĀ, HI – After beating Cincinnati, No. 14 Arizona Basketball (4-0) Advances in the Maui Invitational Tournament to take on No. 17 San Diego State (4-0).

Beginning the Maui Invitational Tournament with a huge win over Cincinnati on Monday evening, Arizona Basketball is back in action again, this time as they prepare for a tough challenge against No. 17 San Diego State.

Facing their toughest test in this young season, the Wildcats will have a battle in their semi-final matchup.

Coming in, the Wildcats should be in store for yet another intriguing matchup here as the Cats and Aztecs share a competitive history.

Overall, the Aztecs have a ton of athleticism and talent, and this is a team that can run the floor with the Cats. A bit of a different Matchup than their game against Cincinnati, this too should be a bit of an up-and-down match.

So with Arizona Basketball preparing for San Diego State, here is how you can watch and follow their game.

Arizona Basketball vs San Diego State Game Information and Details:

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM MST / 7:30 PM PST

Television: ESPN

Location: Lāhainā Civic Center, Lahaina, HI (2,400)

Arizona Game Preview:

Beginning the Maui Tournament fresh off of a solid, 101-93 win over Cincinnati on Wednesday evening, Azuolas Tubelis had a big day, scoring 30 points and grabbing 11 rebounds as he helped propel the Wildcats to their win.

And Entering Tuesday’s action, this Matchup should be an interesting one. Together, both teams share a bit of history here, having met several times in their collective history.

Overall, the Wildcats lead the series 16-5, and the last time these two programs met was in 2014 when Arizona came away with a narrow, 61-59 win over the Aztecs at the Lāhainā Civic Center for the 2014 Maui Invitational.

Arizona will need to be ready to go in this one if they hope to win, this is a good SDSU team! Tip-off is set for 8:30 PM Tucson time!

