Well. 14/16 Women’s Basketball Return to Their Winning Ways with Dominant League Win over Vassar

Next Game: Bard College 12/3/2022 | 2:00 PM December 03 (Sat) / 2:00 PM Bard College

ITHACA, NY – The Ithaca College Women’s basketball team started Liberty League play with a Bang as the Bombers came away with a convincing 69-31 win against Vassar College. With Friday evenings win in at Ben Light Gymnasium Ithaca improves their record to 5-1 overall, while the Brewers dropped to 2-5 overall.

The Bombers came out firing on all cylinders and were able to secure a strong 33-14 lead going into halftime. Senior guard Camryn Coffey led the way, going 3-of-6 from behind the arc and ending with 15 points and 5 rebounds. The deep personnel that Ithaca possesses made it difficult for Vassar to stop or slow them down, as 11 different Bombers got on the score sheet tonight. Both Cara Volpe and Hannah Polce registered double digit performances with 12 and 13 points, respectively.

Defensively, Ithaca held Vassar to just 31 points overall. Lindsey Albertelli grabbed nine rebounds on the night, and Anabella Yorio recorded seven herself. The Brewers were led by Naiya Kurnik with eight points, and Tova Gelb with seven points, but proved to be no Matchup for the Bombers Tenacious defense. Vassar was held to just 26% (13-of-50) shooting from the field and only knocked down a pair of treys. Ithaca finished the evening shooting 45.9% (28-of-61) from the floor.

Ithaca Returns to Ben Light Gymnasium Tomorrow December 3 for a 2 pm tip-off with Bard College. They look to improve to 2-0 in Liberty League play and 6-1 overall.