Well. 13 Women’s Soccer Falls at No. 5 North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, NC – The No. 13-ranked Pitt Women’s soccer team (11-2-0, 4-1-0 ACC) saw its five-game winning streak snapped with a 4-0 loss on the road to No. 5-ranked North Carolina (10-3, 3-2 ACC) Thursday at Dorrance Field. The setback marked the first for the Panthers in ACC play in 2022.

Pitt’s four goals conceded marked a season high. The Tar Heels outshot the Panthers, 22-5, and held the advantage in shots on goal (10-4) and Corners (9-5). Pitt was shutout for the first time this season.

North Carolina Struck on a goal by Sam Meza in the 12thth minute. A goal by Tori Hansen made it a 2-0 advantage for the Tar Heels in the 33rdrd minute. Talia Dellaperuta extended UNC’s advantage with a goal in the 38th minute, sending the hosts into the half up 3-0.

Maddie Dahlien netted the fourth and final goal of the game in the 60th minute.

Mackenzie Evers accounted for two of Pitt’s five shots, both of which were on goal. Caitlyn Lazzarini played the first 75 minutes in goal, making a game-high five saves. She gave way to Ellie Breech who played the final 15 minutes.

Avery Patterson, who was assisted on the goal by Dahlien along with Emily Colton, totaled a game-high five shots. In addition to scoring the game’s third goal, Dellaperuta Assisted on the goal by Hansen along with Paige Tolentino and accounted for a game-high three shots on goal.

UP NEXT

Pitt makes the short trip from Chapel Hill to Durham to take on No. 7-ranked Duke on Sunday. First touch is scheduled for 1 pm, with the Matchup streamed live on ACC Network Extra.

