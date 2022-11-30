Well. 13 Tennessee basketball vs. McNeese State

Well. 13 Tennessee basketball is back in action on Wednesday night inside the Thompson-Boling Area for the first time since returning home from the Battle 4 Atlantis. The Vols are scheduled to host McNeese State (2-5) at 7:15 pm ET in the first game of a three-game homestand.

Tom Hart (play-by-play) and Dane Bradshaw (analyst) will have the call on the SEC Network. Fans can also catch the game online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN by clicking HERE. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch.

Fans can also listen live on their local Vol Network affiliate to hear Bob Kesling and Bert Bertelkamp describing the action. To listen to the game on the Vol Network, click HERE. It can be heard in Knoxville on 99.1 WNML-FM or statewide through local affiliates. It can also be heard on Satellite Radio on SiriusXM channel 83, or channel 83 on the SXM App.

The Vols (5-1) beat No. 3 Kansas 64-50 on Friday night following a 71-45 win over Butler on Wednesday night, and a 73-66 win over USC in overtime on Thanksgiving day, to win three games in three days. They never trailed the Jayhawks to end the Defending National Champions’ 17-game winning streak which was the longest active streak in all of college basketball.

The win marked the Vols’ fifth straight win over an AP top-10 team and fourth over a top-five team. It also gave Tennessee its first holiday tournament title since 2010.

Santiago Vescoviwho was named Tournament MVP, scored a game-high 20 points with five made 3-pointers. Zakai Zeigler added 14 with three made 3-pointers, while Tyreke Key was Tennessee’s third double-figure scorer with 10 points.

Defensively, Tennessee held Kansas’ duo of Jalen Wilson and Grady Dick, who entered Friday’s game averaging a combined 41.1 points per game—to just 21 points on 5-for-23 (.217) shooting. Kansas shot 32% as a team which led to just 50 Jayhawks points. It stood as the program’s lowest scoring output in any game since Nov. 18, 2014, vs. No. 1 Kentucky in the Champions Classic (L, 72-40).

Tennessee will continue its three-game homestand on Sunday evening at 6 pm ET against Alcorn State (3-5). It’ll then host Eastern Kentucky (4-3) next Wednesday at 7 pm ET before heading to Brooklyn on Dec. 11 to face No. 22 Maryland (7-0) at 4:30 pm ET in the Hall of Fame Invitational.