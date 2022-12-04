Well. 13 Tennessee Basketball vs. Alcorn State

Well. 13 Tennessee basketball continues its three-game homestand on Sunday evening when it hosts Alcorn State at 6 pm ET inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. The Vols are looking to win their sixth straight game.

The game will not be televised, but can be viewed on SEC Network+ through WatchESPN, which can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch, by clicking HERE. Andy Brock (play-by-play) and VFL Steve Hamer (analyst) will have the call.

SEC Network+ is a complementary digital platform providing hundreds of additional digital only events to fans through the ESPN App on connected devices. With a cable or satellite subscription you can access the network using your TV Credentials through the ESPN App on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices or via espn.com/watch.

To listen to Bob Kesling and Bert Bertelkamp call the game on the Vol Network, click HERE. It can be heard in Knoxville on 99.1 WNML-FM or statewide through local affiliates. It can also be heard on Satellite Radio on SiriusXM channel 111, or channel 962 on the SXM App.

Tennessee has never faced Alcorn State, and Sunday’s game will mark only the seventh time in program history that the Vols will play a current member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference. UT is unbeaten against SWAC opponents, with all six games taking place in Knoxville.

Alcorn State (3-5) enters Sunday’s matchup with Tennessee on the heels of back-to-back road losses out west—at Arizona State last Sunday, 76-54, and at Grand Canyon on Tuesday, 80-72.

The Vols are coming off a 76-40 win over McNeese State. They led wire-to-wire, but it was a strong Offensive second half paired with a terrific defense performance over the course of 40 minutes that allowed them to improve to 6-1 on the young season.

Santiago Vescovi scored a game-high 16 points to go along with five rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block. He was one of four Vols to reach double-figures, as Julian Phillips scored 12 points, grabbed five rebounds, dished out four assists, blocked two shots and picked up two steals while Olivier Nkamhoua scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds. Tyreke Key finished with 10 points on 2-of-6 shooting from three.

Tennessee was without Josiah-Jordan James for the fourth consecutive game. The senior guard continues to miss time due to knee soreness following offseason knee surgery.

The Vols will wrap up their homestand on Wednesday night against Eastern Kentucky (4-4) at 7 pm ET before heading to Brooklyn next Sunday to face No. 22 Maryland (8-0) at 4:30 pm ET in the Hall of Fame Invitational.