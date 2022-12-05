Well. 13 Tennessee basketball vs. Alcorn State

Well. 13 Tennessee basketball continues its three-game homestand on Sunday evening when it hosts Alcorn State at 6 pm ET inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. The Vols are looking to win their sixth straight game. The game will not be televised, but can be viewed on SEC Network+ through WatchESPN.

GoVols247’s Ben McKee and Wes Rucker will be courtside to provide live updates and coverage throughout the night. You can follow along with tonight’s coverage and discussion on The Checkerboard by clicking the link below.

***LIVE GAME UPDATES: Alcorn State vs. No. 13 Tennessee basketball***

Tennessee senior guard Santiago Vescovi is not available for tonight’s game due to a left shoulder sprain that he suffered in Wednesday’s win over McNeese State, Tennessee announced an hour before tipoff. Fellow senior guard Josiah-Jordan James is expected to play barring a setback during warmups. James missed the previous four games due to knee soreness following offseason knee surgery.

Tennessee has never faced Alcorn State, and Sunday’s game will mark only the seventh time in program history that the Vols will play a current member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference. UT is unbeaten against SWAC opponents, with all six games taking place in Knoxville.

Alcorn State (3-5) enters Sunday’s matchup with Tennessee (6-1) on the heels of back-to-back road losses out west—at Arizona State last Sunday, 76-54, and at Grand Canyon on Tuesday, 80- 72.

The Vols are coming off a 76-40 win over McNeese State. They led wire-to-wire, but it was a strong Offensive second half paired with a terrific defense performance over the course of 40 minutes that allowed them to improve to 6-1 on the young season.

Vescovi scored a game-high 16 points to go along with five rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block. He was one of four Vols to reach double-figures, as Julian Phillips scored 12 points, grabbed five rebounds, dished out four assists, blocked two shots and picked up two steals while Olivier Nkamhoua scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds. Tyreke Key finished with 10 points on 2-of-6 shooting from three.

The Vols will wrap up their homestand on Wednesday night against Eastern Kentucky (4-4) at 7 pm ET before heading to Brooklyn next Sunday to face No. 22 Maryland (8-0) at 4:30 pm ET in the Hall of Fame Invitational.