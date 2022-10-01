Well. 13 Soccer Falls at Home to Tennessee

Next Game: at Alabama 10/6/2022 | 7 P.M SEC Network + October 06 (Thu) / 7 PM at Alabama

OXFORD, Miss. – Despite a valiant effort, No. 13 Ole Miss Women’s soccer (9-1-2) suffered its first loss of the season, falling 1-0 to Tennessee (7-3-1) at the Ole Miss Soccer Stadium Friday night.

The teams battled throughout the first half with not much action towards the goal. Putting pressure on the Lady Vols, Aubrey Mister took two shots in the first half, despite being outshot by Tennessee 6-2. Two saves from Ashley Orkus and the Rebel defense, held Tennessee off.

In the second half, the Rebels again attacked quickly on offense from the start, with Price Loposer and Mary Kate McGuire each taking a shot on goal but went straight to the Tennessee keeper.

The Lady Vols took plenty of shots as well, taking six of the 12 second-half shots in the first 13 minutes. Orkus was Spectacular with multiple diving saves to keep Tennessee off the scoreboard.

The Lady Vols tipped the scale in the 79th minute when Tennessee’s forward headed the ball from a cross into the net to go up 1-0.

Ole Miss, with little time on the clock, attempted three shots in the final four minutes to try to tie the game. Mo O’Connor’s left-footed Strike to the upper-left corner was just knocked out of bounds by the Tennessee keeper as time began to run out.

Orkus faced a season-high 18 shots, including eight on goal. She tied a season-high seven saves as she and the Rebels fought until the very end.

Ole Miss seeks to bounce back in Tuscaloosa against No. 5 Alabama, Thursday at 7 p.m. CT. The match against the Crimson Tide will be available for streaming through SEC Network +.

