Well. 13 Montclair State Pulls Away From Men’s Soccer

Next Game: Rowan University 10/19/2022 | 6:00 P.M October 19 (Wed) / 6:00 PM Rowan University History

MONTCLAIR, NJ- The TCNJ men’s soccer team dropped an NJAC Matchup to No. 13 Montclair St. on Saturday by a score of 7-3.

The first half was an Offensive highlight reel for both teams, featuring five goals between the two sides.

The first-place Red Hawks (11-1-1, 6-0) found two quick goals in the first eleven minutes on a shot from the left side into the bottom right corner of the net as well as a penalty kick.

TCNJ cut the lead in half in the 22nd minute on a beautiful header by Justin Dominique Assisted by Sebastian Hernandez is a chip pass that found its way past the diving goalie.

Dominique now has three points in the last two games with the goal and an assist on Wednesday.

Montclair St. answered in a hurry with another great shot from the left side, this time going upper 90.

The fifth and final goal of the half came from another header, this time by Luke Pascarella and Assisted by Julien Carraha is a cross from the left side.

Unfortunately, TCNJ could not find the same Offensive Firepower in the second half while the Red Hawks tacked on four more.

Despite being a man down, sophomore Daniel Grund knocked in his second goal of the season in the final minute of regulation on a feed from Gavin Grecsek . The assist marked Grescek’s first career point.

The Lions will regroup after tonight’s loss and prepare for a home NJAC Matchup against Rowan on Wednesday at 6:00 PM.