Well. 13 Men’s Golf Wins the Royal Lakes Invitational

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The No. 13 Washington and Lee men’s golf team placed first and broke a program record at the Royal Lakes Invitational Hosted by Oglethorpe University on Tuesday afternoon. The two-day, 36-hole tournament at the Royal Lakes Golf and Country club featured a Par 72 and 6,717 yard course.

The Generals rewrote the record book in Georgia with the lowest 36-hole total score, 285-286—571(-5), in program history. The Blue and White’s previous best finish was a score of 582 (+6) at the Greensboro Invitational in 2006.

The team had three individuals finish under par. Pierce Robinson (Kings Mountain, NC / Thomas Jefferson Classical), who finished with a scorecard of 67-70—137 (-7), tied for second place after leading the field through the first 27 holes. Robinson’s performance matched his career best for the Generals a 137 (-7) at the Hampden-Sydney Tiger Invitational in March of 2021 and was nine under for a majority of the second day on the greens.

Owen Malcolm (Atlanta, Ga./ Holy Innocents’ Episcopal) and Walker McPhail (Atlanta, Ga. / Westminster) shot four under and one under, respectively and both finished in the top-15. Malcolm tied for fourth place while McPhail tied for thirteenth.

Malcolm rose nine spots on day two after putting in birdies on the first four holes on Tuesday morning and ending the afternoon with another one to finish 71-69—140 (-4).

McPhail 71-72—143 (-1) remained consistent throughout the tournament, he sat in thirteenth place to end both days thanks to an eagle shot on the third hole of Monday’s session and a birdie shortly after on the fifth. On Tuesday, he recoded four birdies to offset a double-bogey and a pair of bogeys on the second and thirteenth holes. The junior notched a team-best 25 holes on par.

On day two, Andrew Plate (Greensboro, NC / Page) knocked in an eagle putt on the same hole as McPhail. The Blue and White recorded scores under par on 21 holes on Tuesday and 36 total through the two day tournament. Robinson and Malcolm each recorded a tournament-best 10 birdies for the Generals.

Robinson led the field in par four scoring, averaging a 3.7 strokes for a combined six under while Plate averaged 4.38 on par five holes.



The field featured 22 schools and 124 total individuals. Of those teams, 5 programs, including Washington and Lee, are ranked in the Bushnell/Golf Week Division III Coaches Poll top-25.