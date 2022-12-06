Well. 13 Maryland basketball looks to stay perfect at Wisconsin

The surging Maryland basketball team faces its toughest test as a visiting team so far on Tuesday night at Wisconsin. The Terps (8-0 overall, 1-0 Big Ten) have been dominant so far, but that doesn’t mean they’re expected to continue that trend. The Badgers (6-2, 0-0), believe it or not, are 1.5-point favorites in Maryland’s first Big Ten road game under Kevin Willardwhich tips off at 9 pm on ESPN2.

Willard’s team climbed nine spots in the AP Poll on Monday, thanks to its 71-66 win over then-No. 16 Illinois last Friday. Wisconsin is unranked, but received 16 votes coming off a three-point win over in-state rival Marquette. Their only two losses came by three points against Wake Forest and is a buzzer-beater against No. 3 Kansas. Greg Gard’s team has won four of the past five meetings against Maryland, although the Terps did pull off an upset in Madison two years ago as 10-point underdogs.

The Kohl Center is one of the Big Ten’s Tougher Venues for visiting teams; pSince 2000, six teams have arrived with a record of 8-0 or better, and five of them left with a loss. The Badgers have won their last five home games against teams with a record of 8-0 or better.

“I know it’s a great crowd. I just think that’s the Big Ten I think you know I thought [Illinois coach] Brad [Underwood] hit it on the head. We have ten Big Ten road games and we’re gonna see ten really tough environments,” Willard said on Sunday.

Wisconsin is led by 6-9 seniors Tyler Wahl, who leads the team in points (14.5 PPG) and rebounds (7.1 RPG), although he’s doing it on a pedestrian 40 percent field goal shooting. He uses 31 percent of their possessions, the 25th-largest usage load of any player in the country.

“Tyler Wahl is, I mean, his motor is off the charts. He does it on both ends. I don’t think he gets enough credit for what he does on both ends,” Willard said.

Sophomore guard Chuckie Hepburn, battling through a “lower-body injury,” is next at 12.5 points per game, shooting 47.5 percent from three-point range. Guard Connor Essegian (10.3) and forward Steve Crowl (9.3 points and 6.8 rebounds) are their third and fourth options, respectively.

Wisconsin Ranks 92nd nationally in adjusted Offensive efficiency per KenPom. The Badgers, as usual, hang their hat on their defense, which ranks 23rd in adjusted efficiency. Gard’s team doesn’t turn the ball over much, relies heavily on threes and has more size than Maryland. Illinois used its size to respond to Maryland’s runs often on Friday. The Terps, whose biggest regular bench player is a 6-7, 210-pound senior Patrick Emilienwill have to contend with the 7-foot Crowl.

Wisconsin is also shooting 37.4 percent from three, ranking behind only Penn State in the Big Ten.

“If you look at Wisconsin, obviously they shoot the ball very well, but man, you better play post defense and you better play physical. They’re gonna grind you up. I think what’s really cool about this league, which is really hard , is that there’s so many different styles. I mean you look at Illinois who’s running, jumping, five-out, and then you come to Wisconsin, who kind of grinds you out,” Willard said. “I know they’re going to post up Crowl, they’re going to post up Wahl and then you have Hepburn out there shooting it … I think one of our keys on defense is really trying to defend the three the best as possible.”

Maryland arrives with a more athletic, higher-scoring team. Seniors Donta Scott (15.4 points per game) and Jahmir Young (15.1) lead the way, followed by senior Hakim Hart (13.8) and sophomore Julian Reese (12.6). Reese’s 76.9 percent field goal shooting is tied with Arizona’s Oumar Ballo for No. 1 nationally. Hart’s 149.9 offensive rating is fifth-best nationally. But the Badgers are their usual gritty selves.

“They remind me of the Big Ten version of Villanova. They are super steady, they’re not flashy, you’re not going to watch them and be like, ‘Oh man, this team’s great.’ And then the more you watch them, you like man, this team is really good … I just think they just do everything really, really consistent. They do what they do and they don’t go outside their lane and they do it really well.”