Well. 13 Maryland basketball faces big test in No. 7 Tennessee

Maryland basketball doesn’t get to rebound from its first loss with a lesser opponent. Instead, the Terps face a major challenge in No. 7 Tennessee Sunday at Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn. Tipoff is set for 4:30 on FS1.

The Volunteers (8-1) are viewed as a legitimate national title contender, a defensive machine holding opponents to just 51.2 points per game and ranked the No. 1 defensive team in the country by KenPom. They’re favored by six points over Maryland, which is coming off a loss to a physical Wisconsin team and will have its toughness tested again. Tennessee will try to crash the boards all game.

“They pass the basketball very well. But the one thing they do is, they Offensive rebound better than any other team in the country. And there’s been times where they struggle offensively. And then next thing you know, they look like they’re struggling but they’re scoring every possession because they’re getting Offensive rebound after Offensive rebound,” Maryland Coach Kevin Willard said on the Kevin Sheehan Show.

“And what they do really well off the Offensive rebounds is not only do they get easy layups, but they really do a great job of kicking out for three-point shots. So, a very Athletic team, great defensively, probably one of the top two or three in the country. But probably the best thing they do by far is the Offensive rebound, and they Punish you with the Offensive rebounds.”

That’s a challenge for a Maryland team that lacks size in the middle other than a 6-9 sophomore Julian Reese. Reese has gotten into foul trouble a few times lately, which was a problem for him last season but he’d avoided this season until recently. Maryland’s been solid on the glass, though, ranks 31st nationally in rebounding rate, while Tennessee is 16th.

“I think it’s a little bit too of just picking and choosing. His fouls were Offensive rebounding fouls where he pushed the guy in the back, so he’s got to be a little bit smarter. I think the more game experience he gets, the smarter he’ll get,” Willard said.

Maryland (8-1 overall, 1-1 Big Ten) has had recent success at Barclay’s Center. The Terps struggled last season, but claimed a 70-68 win over No. 20 Florida, its first win over a ranked non-conference opponent since beating No. 13 Iowa State in 2014. If the Terps beat Tennessee, it’ll be their first win over a Top-10 non-conference opponent since 2008.

The Vols don’t have a dominant go-to guy. Like Maryland, they have four players in double figures: forward Julian Phillips (12.2 PPG), guard Santiago Vescovi (12 PPG), guard Tyreke Key (11.4 PPG) and forward Olivier Nkamhoua (10.8), Guard Zakai Zeigler’s 2.6 steals per game rank 11th nationally. So there will be high-quality matchups across the board.

“I think Coach Willard has done a great job,” Texas Rick Barnes said this week.” It’s his first year there and he’s quickly established — if you watch them play they’re not going to beat themselves. If they make a basket they’re going to jump in their 2-2-1 or back to a 2-3, mixes man in. He’s got them believing.”

Barnes, a protege of Maryland hall of fame Coach Gary Williamssees a big challenge in the Terps.

“They can shoot the ball,” Barnes said. “As I watch them now I would say they’re one of the biggest surprises in college basketball. They got off to a terrific start, lost a tough one Sunday in their first road game [at Wisconsin]. They’re right there. They do a lot of things that we’re going to have to be ready to defend.”