Well. 13 BYU gives up late goal in draw with Arkansas | News, Sports, Jobs

The BYU Women’s soccer team held a 3-2 lead for nearly the entirety of the second half on Thursday against Arkansas.

Nearly.

The 13th ranked Cougars surrendered a goal in the 83rd minute and instead of picking up a big win against a Southeast Conference team had to settle for a 3-3 draw in front of 2,813 fans at South Field.

The Razorbacks sent a long shot toward the goal late in the game that BYU goalkeeper Savanna Mason couldn’t control. The ball bounced out to Ellie Podojil, who was unmarked and fired a shot past Mason for the tying goal.

“We knew going in Arkansas would be a tough team with their energy, their physicality and the direct way they play,” BYU Coach Jennifer Rockwood said. “We’re obviously very disappointed we gave up only six shots but they scored three goals. That’s tough to come back from. This is a process for us. We’ve just got to figure out how to close out games and we haven’t been able to do that this year.”

A wild first half ended with the Cougars on top 3-2. Arkansas scored first in the 11th minute on a long goal kick that eluded the BYU defense and was chased down by Anna Podojil. She touched the ball along to Jessica De Filippo, who notched the goal for a 1-0 lead.

Four minutes later Brecken Mozingo tied the game at 1-1 with a 25-yard Rocket off her left foot. Arkansas took a 2-1 lead in the 18th minute when Shanna Flynn’s shot deflected off the back of Anna Podojil into the goal.

In the 22nd minute, BYU equalized when Bella Folino outfought a Razorback for the ball in the box, then lined up a quick left-footed shot that found the back of the net.

The Cougars took a 3-2 lead in the 36th minute. Sierra Pennock caught up with Jamie Shepherd’s pass and with a defender on her back, scored her second goal of the season.

The second half was all about BYU’s defensive effort, surviving a big push by Arkansas in the first 15 minutes. Shepherd had a pair of outstanding chances that went just wide and the Cougars could have used another goal as a cushion.

Instead, BYU falls to 3-1-2 overall.

“We got rattled,” Rockwood said. “We need to find a composure with this group and keep the ball. We did some good things tonight and had some open looks at the goal. We needed to get a couple of goals to go in to take away their momentum. Keeping it within one goal, they had a lot of confidence on offense. Arkansas challenged us and we had a hard time keeping possession when we needed to.”

BYU will host Utah Valley on Saturday at 6 pm

“It’s obviously a dangerous match,” Rockwood said. “We have to recover. We’ll be disappointed for a little bit but we’ll move forward and use this as a learning opportunity. I hope the girls are excited to get out here and play again.”

Newsletter